Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes’ Business Services Team to Talk Millennials and Process Improvement at 2018 SEMA Show

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it will be supporting the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Series with several sessions at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The SCRS educational sessions at this year’s show will are specifically focused on issues and information that are relevant to collision repair professionals operating in today’s marketplace. Sessions led by Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes will take place Monday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 2 and focus on millennials and process improvement.

Check out these sessions led by Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Business Services Consultants:

October 29, 2018 – 3-5 p.m.

2025 The Millennial Takeover – How to find, train and pay qualified people, Mike Lanza, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, Upper North Hall, N233

Fast-forward to the year 2025 and beyond. What will it be like? What will be the same 7 years from now? What will be different? What trends might there be? What challenges and obstacles will our industry face? What sectors of staffing will likely be “hot” and not so hot? Prepare your business for a mobile, educational and flexible workforce. Where will you be?

Upon successful completion of this course, participant will be able to:

Industry analysis, statistics, trends and forecasts

Financial information and financial ratios

Compensation and salary surveys

Recruiting, interviewing and hiring the right employees

How to develop lower skilled workers to become high skilled employees

Develop compensation structures for continual improvement

Identifying quality personnel from outside the industry

October 30, 2018 – 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Visually-Managed Collision Repair, Lee V. Rush, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, Upper North Hall, N233

Do you ever wish there was a way to implement more effective processes and procedures to help make your shop great? What about an effective way to constantly keep your team engaged and up-to-speed with these processes? If you have these types of questions, “Visually Managed Collision Repair” can help your shop achieve and maintain a leading edge.

By providing the participant with the operational tools necessary to implement “Visually Managed Collision Repair,” this course will address the aspects of “visual management” in a collision center. Collision centers that take advantage of visual management techniques will be able to address every aspect of collision production, sales and service in their own shop.

“Visually Managed Collision Repair” is real-world implementation of visual management techniques and queues in all phases of production and sales. Collision centers will drive consistent process into their collision centers; they will be armed with the understanding needed to change the way their companies operate!

Upon successful completion of this course, participant will be able to: