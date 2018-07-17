Body Shop Business
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Named Official Paints & Coatings Supplier of 2018 NYC E-Prix

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes was named the official paints and coatings supplier of the 2018 Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix. For the second consecutive year, Red Hook, Brooklyn will host the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Formula E delivers world-class racing to 10 cities over five continents, throughout the seven-month season. Bringing racing rivalries to city streets, set against some of the most iconic skylines in the world – such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome – Formula E is racing, reinvented.

Formula E serves as a competitive platform for global car manufacturers and mobility providers to test and develop road-relevant technologies. The series acts as a catalyst, helping to refine the design of electric vehicles and improve the driving experience for everyday road car users all over the world.

As an official supplier, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes puts its name behind one of the world’s most prominent events showcasing the cutting-edge of electric vehicle capabilities and automotive technology.

“E-mobility, sustainability and lean processes are the future of our business, and we pride ourselves as a go-to resource for both our refinish customers and corporate partners with each innovation,” said Rob Mowson, vice president, marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “This partnership is rooted in our shared commitment to leading the automotive industry forward in terms of sustainable product performance and environmental responsibility.”

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes joins a number of other iconic global brands in partnering with the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, including HUGO BOSS, Michelin, TAG Heuer, Visa, Allianz, Qualcomm and Swiss tech giant ABB, the overall series title sponsor.

