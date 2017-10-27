Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes (SWAF) is a proud supporter of the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Series at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which features educational sessions specifically focused on issues and information that are relevant to collision repair professionals operating in today’s marketplace. The sessions take place Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Check out the sessions led by Sherwin-Williams consultants:

Title: Culture, Culture, Culture – Would You Work in Your Own Shop?!

Presenter: Judy Folk, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Oct. 30, 2017, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N237

Summary: In reality, all organizations have a company culture – whether good or bad, which directly impacts employee engagement. The key question is this: Is it a culture by default, or by design? Great culture just doesn’t happen overnight. It begins by building a solid foundation and nurturing it over time. To transform your culture, you must win the hearts and minds of the people you work with, and that takes both adeptness and persuasion.

Outcomes: Learn how behavior and performance affect culture; focus on four of the factors and conditions that change culture; create sustainable change

Title: Creative Compensation Solutions – How to Develop, Pay and Motivate Employees in a Team Environment

Presenter: Mike Lanza, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Nov. 1, 2017, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N233

Summary: Do you know if you are getting a good return on investment from your personnel costs? Is your total compensation program competitive? Does it attract, retain and motivate your employees? How do your employees perceive their compensation relative to your competitors? Designed for shop owners and managers looking to break away from the traditional flat-rate pay model.

Outcomes: Conduct an analysis of total compensation; develop a salary grade structures that retains employees; develop incentive plan design that aligns with your business goals; implement a performance appraisal and performance management systems; implement management and employee training environment.