Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Posts Third-Quarter Training Schedule
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has announced its third-quarter 2017 training schedule.
Courses will take place from July 11 through Sept. 21 at locations across the country.
The series is designed to develop and enhance the skills of participants across a variety of courses, from Painter Certification to Color Adjustment and Blending. The courses address key topics, trends and challenges faced by technicians in a quickly changing workplace.
To accommodate various learning styles, courses are offered in a combination of classroom, digital and hands-on settings at various metropolitan Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes training centers.
Providing collision repair industry professionals with advanced training is just one of the ways Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes helps shops be successful, the company said.
“Successful careers in this industry are built on continual learning and education,” says Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes director of training operations. “It’s a continually evolving industry that rewards technicians who keep up with trends and best practices.
“These trainings also put a big focus on efficiency. We want to make clear to participants how a strategic approach to the entire process improves production targets and maintains the highest-quality repair.”
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Q3 2017 Training Schedule
|Training Center
|Date
|Course Description
|Number of Days
|Atlanta
|Aug. 15
|Painter Certification
|3
|Atlanta
|Aug. 29
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|3
|Atlanta
|Sept. 26
|Painter Certification
|3
|Chicago
|July 10
|Painter Certification
|2
|Chicago
|July 12
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Chicago
|Sept. 11
|Painter Certification
|2
|Chicago
|Sept. 13
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
|Dallas
|July 17
|ATX Refinish System Painter Certification
|2
|Dallas
|Aug. 7
|Painter Certification Class
|3
|Dallas
|Aug. 14
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|3
|Philadelphia
|July 11
|AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification
|3
|Philadelphia
|July 24
|Painter Certification
|3
|Philadelphia
|July 27
|Color Simplicity
|1
|Philadelphia
|Aug. 14
|Painter Certification Class
|3
|Philadelphia
|Aug. 29
|Painter Certification Class
|3
|Philadelphia
|Sept. 18
|Painter Certification Class
|3
|Philadelphia
|Sept. 21
|Advanced Painter Certification
|2
|Reno, Nev.
|Aug. 14
|AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification
|2
|Reno, Nev.
|Aug. 16
|Color Adjustment and Blending
|2
For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit the training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call (800) SWULTRA ([800] 798-5872).