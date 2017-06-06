Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Posts Third-Quarter Training Schedule

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has announced its third-quarter 2017 training schedule.

Courses will take place from July 11 through Sept. 21 at locations across the country.

The series is designed to develop and enhance the skills of participants across a variety of courses, from Painter Certification to Color Adjustment and Blending. The courses address key topics, trends and challenges faced by technicians in a quickly changing workplace.

To accommodate various learning styles, courses are offered in a combination of classroom, digital and hands-on settings at various metropolitan Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes training centers.

Providing collision repair industry professionals with advanced training is just one of the ways Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes helps shops be successful, the company said.

“Successful careers in this industry are built on continual learning and education,” says Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes director of training operations. “It’s a continually evolving industry that rewards technicians who keep up with trends and best practices.

“These trainings also put a big focus on efficiency. We want to make clear to participants how a strategic approach to the entire process improves production targets and maintains the highest-quality repair.”

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Q3 2017 Training Schedule

Training Center

Date Course Description Number of Days Atlanta Aug. 15 Painter Certification 3 Atlanta Aug. 29 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Atlanta Sept. 26 Painter Certification 3 Chicago July 10 Painter Certification 2 Chicago July 12 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Chicago Sept. 11 Painter Certification 2 Chicago Sept. 13 Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Dallas July 17 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Dallas Aug. 7 Painter Certification Class 3 Dallas Aug. 14 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Philadelphia July 11 AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 3 Philadelphia July 24 Painter Certification 3 Philadelphia July 27 Color Simplicity 1 Philadelphia Aug. 14 Painter Certification Class 3 Philadelphia Aug. 29 Painter Certification Class 3 Philadelphia Sept. 18 Painter Certification Class 3 Philadelphia Sept. 21 Advanced Painter Certification 2 Reno, Nev. Aug. 14 AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Reno, Nev. Aug. 16 Color Adjustment and Blending 2

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit the training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call (800) SWULTRA ([800] 798-5872).