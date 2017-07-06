Sherwin-Williams EcoLean Level 2 Workshop Slated for Aug. 29-30 in Chicago

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it will hold its next 2017 EcoLean Level 2 workshop on Aug. 29-30 at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center.

While there, the group will have the privilege of touring CARSTAR All Line Auto Body, one of the leading CARSTAR franchises in North America. The collision repair facility has completely implemented lean production principles and seen its production and profitability levels dramatically increase, according to Sherwin-Williams.

The EcoLean Level 2 workshop is a two-day course that educates shop owners on the connection between environmentally sound business decisions and the reduction of process and environmental waste. It is exclusively designed to educate attendees about maximizing profitability by improving productivity throughout their facilities.

“The best way to start to move the numbers is by scheduling efficiently, implementing damage analysis, blueprinting and a predictable parts process,” said Lee Rush, Sherwin-Williams manager of business consulting services. “This is all discussed in our EcoLean Level 2 workshop that provides collision shop owners and managers with the tools to immediately help align their purpose, their people and their process on the production floor.”

He noted that EcoLean courses have been built by some of the best consultants in the industry, and will provide collision repair professionals the opportunity to relax in the company of their own peers while learning from one another over the two-day period.

The EcoLean Level 2 workshop curriculum includes:

Repair planning for rapid throughput

Damage analysis/blueprinting

Parts correctness

All class materials, lunch on both days and a group dinner are included in the workshop fee. Breakfast vouchers are included with hotel room reservation. Hotel and transportation costs are the responsibility of each attendee.

To register for the EcoLean Level 2 workshop online, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecolean2. For more information on the EcoLean program, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecolean or call (216) 332-8524.