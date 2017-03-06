Sherwin-Williams Honors 3M, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, Louis M. Gerson and PPC as Top Suppliers

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes recently announced the winners of its annual Associated Products Vendor Awards.

The company made the announcement at a special reception for more than 200 suppliers, employees and VIP guests at its national sales meeting at the Gaylord Palms Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Associated Products suppliers honored at this year’s Vendor Awards included:

3M – Sherwin-Williams Vendor of the Year

– Sherwin-Williams Vendor of the Year DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing – Sherwin-Williams Program of the Year

– Sherwin-Williams Program of the Year Louis M. Gerson – Sherwin-Williams Sales Excellence: Canada

– Sherwin-Williams Sales Excellence: Canada PPC Inc. (Powers Paper Co.) – Sherwin-Williams Operational Excellence

Sherwin-Williams Vendor of the Year 3M supported the brand’s Celebration 150 contest, honoring Sherwin-Williams’ 150th anniversary. The contest featured the giveaway of a custom-made, special-edition F150 Ford pickup truck and garnered more than 10,000 entries.

DeVilbiss, named vendor recipient of Sherwin-Williams’ Program of the Year, developed and executed a series of unique promotions featuring a limited-edition spray gun celebrating Sherwin-Williams’ 150th anniversary.

“The goal at our 190-plus company-owned stores is to meet the needs of our collision repair customer base around the country and bring them greater value,” said Steve Spirko, director of associated products marketing for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “Our vendor partners are an intricate part in helping us demonstrate the service excellence that our customers expect. They are important to the ongoing service and attention to detail we provide all our collision repair customers whether they come straight to the counter in one of our branches or through delivery to their shops.”

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com or call (800) SWULTRA ([800] 798-5872).