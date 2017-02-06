Sherwin-Williams to Host EcoLean Level 1 Workshop for Collision Repairers

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes will offer an EcoLean Level 1 workshop on March 21-22 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Detroit.

The EcoLean Level 1 workshops are for collision repair center owners and managers, as well as dealer fixed operations managers from across the United States and Canada. They are designed to educate attendees about how to maximize profitability by improving production and eliminating waste throughout their facilities.

“We aim to give our EcoLean workshop attendees an extensive and comprehensive look at how they can build a lean culture in their shop from the ground up,” said Greg Eisenhardt, manager of sales force effectiveness for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Sherwin-Williams developed the EcoLean curriculum with body shop operators in mind.

“We continue to sell out our EcoLean workshops as owners and managers are feeling more and more industry pressure every day,” Eisenhardt said. “Their necessity to perform in both the front office and on the production floor continues to be a challenge. Those who take our training and deliberately implement the teachings have proven to be incredibly successful within their markets.”

The EcoLean Level 1 workshop curriculum includes:

An overview of lean production and its practical application in collision repair.

Approaches to making a collision facility more efficient and effective.

How to build a lean culture from the ground up.

To register for the upcoming Detroit EcoLean Level 1 workshop, go to http://www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecolean1. For more information on EcoLean, call (800) 798-8572.