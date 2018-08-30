Sherwin-Williams Introduces Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System

Sherwin-Williams, through its Automotive Finishes division, has introduced what it says is its best basecoat ever: the Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System, combining productive speed and system design to help shops dramatically increase volume.

The Ultra 9K system formulation delivers precise and quick color match, from mixing to spraying, with an intuitive Color Access Software and spectrophotometer. Ultra 9K is a compact system featuring 68 toners and a single reducer. Thousands of colors reflecting the latest OEM color styling trends, including pearls and metallics, are achievable.

Ultra 9K’s features superior hiding and blendability to true wet-on-wet application, make the system an effective solution for improving cycle time, according to the company.

“The new Ultra 9K system addresses what is most important to every collision center – productivity and efficiency,” said Rob Mowson, vice president marketing, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “It utilizes the finest speed primers, color basecoat and fast glamour-producing clearcoats. We wanted this system to be a true change for the industry. We rethought everything to make sure that the entire shop experience is best-in-class.”

“The color match with Ultra 9K is phenomenal,” said Byron Johnson, production manager for Collision Works, a mid-sized MSO in Oklahoma and Kansas. “I oversee 17 shops in Oklahoma and soon to be more. We started with Ultra 9K in one shop, now we’ve already expanded it into five others. All our painters rave about it.”

Steve Raines, shop manager for Acworth Collision of Acworth, Ga., agrees. “Our painters love to spray Ultra 9K. It goes on wet-on-wet so it’s faster than other systems, the color match is outstanding and it’s really more production friendly. It even reacts well to humidity, which is something we struggled with using other systems.”

Compliant in both National Rule and VOC-regulated areas, Ultra 9K is formulated for repeatable performance in various climates where high or low humidity is a consideration. This system utilizes an innovative shake-and-pour packaging system, eliminating unmixed toner issues. A Mix/No Mix shelving system further enhances shop productivity with a powered lower unit to mix undercoats, primers and specialty products.

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit https://sherwin-automotive.com. For more information about Ultra 9K, or to request a demonstration, visit here.