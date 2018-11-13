Sherwin-Williams Joins CIECA

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has joined CIECA as a new corporate member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company manufactures and distributes a complete line of advanced technology paint and coating systems for the automotive refinishing industry.

“We are thrilled to join CIECA and its efforts to create an eCommerce-enabled collision industry,” said Phil Matisak, global color marketing director, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes. “The standards promoted by CIECA are integral to the industry’s efficiency, from customer service to data integrity and security.”

Matisak said a commitment to ongoing improvement is a value shared by CIECA and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

“We are at all times developing products, processes and tools to help our customers improve their efficiency and effectiveness,” said Matisak. “Color is a major part of who we are and what we do, and excellent color service often comes down to efficient communication. That’s why we and so many of our partners, including body shops, insurance companies and parts providers, support CIECA.”