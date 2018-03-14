Sherwin-Williams Q2 Training Schedule Emphasizes Hands-on Application and Certification

Sherwin-Williams has announced its second-quarter training schedule, which features courses held at training centers across the country.

The Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes training program provides participants with a combination of classroom, online interactive and hands-on instruction.

“Providing collision repair industry professionals advanced knowledge in their field, collision shop owners, managers and technicians will learn about cutting-edge best practices for utilizing systems, maximizing profits and increasing productivity,” Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams said.

The second quarter’s offering focuses on interactive training on color adjustment and blending as well as an assortment of certification trainings. The class content covers a combination of procedures, theory and application for practical shop experience and for refinish technicians and paint specialists to learn about new product updates and maximizing color application, according to the company.

Courses taught by Sherwin-Williams professionals during the second quarter of 2018 include:

Ultra 9K Painter Certification

Painter Certification

Color Adjustment and Blending

ATX Refinish System Painter Certification

“As the rate of change increases across the refinish industry, staying on top of the latest products, technology and techniques becomes increasingly important for shops of all sizes,” said Rod Habel, Sherwin-Williams director of training operations.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Q2 Training Schedule

Facility Date Training Course Days Atlanta 5/10/2018 2 Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Chicago 4/9/2018 2 Day Painter Certification 2 Chicago 4/11/2018 2 Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Chicago 6/4/2018 2 Day Painter Certification 2 Chicago 6/6/2018 2 Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2 Dallas 4/9/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 3 Dallas 4/30/2018 Painter Certification 3 Dallas 5/7/2018 Color Adjustment and Blending 3 Dallas 6/4/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 3 Philadelphia 4/3/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 4/5/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 4/9/2018 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 4/11/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 4/23/2018 Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 4/25/2018 Advanced Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 5/7/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 5/9/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 5/14/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 5/15/2018 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 5/16/2018 ATX Refinish System Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 6/4/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 6/5/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Fredericksburg, Md. 6/7/2018 AWX Performance Plus Waterborne Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 6/11/2018 Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 6/13/2018 Advanced Painter Certification 2 Philadelphia 6/15/2018 Color Match Simplicity 2 Philadelphia 6/19/2018 Ultra 9K Painter Certification 2 Reno, Nevada 5/7/2018 2 Day Painter Certification 2 Reno, Nevada 5/9/2018 2 Day Color Adjustment and Blending 2

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes courses, visit the training section at www.sherwin-automotive.com/refinish/training-support/ or call 1-800-SWULTRA (1-800-798-5872).