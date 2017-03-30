Body Shop Business
SkillsUSA Nebraska Receives Donated Custom Mobile Work Station

Shop Pro Equipment announced that it has donated a Mobile Work Station with a custom flat black finish to SkillsUSA Nebraska, which it will use at state competitions. SkillsUSA Nebraska Director Greg Stahr noted that it will be put to use right away at this year’s Leadership and Skills Conference in Grand Island for the Collision Repair Painting Competition.

“Providing a paint booth at the exposition sites we hold the competitions at has been a problem,” said Stahr. “We used the Mobile Work Station from Shop-Pro Equipment at a competition in the past and it worked out great. Not only does it capture the paint overspray and odor, but the spectators and judges are able to watch without being in the booth. Having our own Mobile Work Station is great because it’s portable and we can take it wherever the competition is held.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA Nebraska is the state chapter of a national organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations. More than 300,000 students and advisors join SkillsUSA annually, organized into more than 18,000 sections and 52 state and territorial associations.

