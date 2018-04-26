SkillsUSA Ohio State Championships: Photo Gallery

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

On April 24-25, more than 5,000 students, parents, exhibitors, judges and coordinators converged on the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the SkillsUSA Ohio State Championships.

The event – the largest in SkillsUSA Ohio’s history – gave contestants an opportunity to advance to the national SkillsUSA Championships, which are scheduled for June 25-29 in Louisville, Ky. The state gold medalist in each category will be invited to represent the Buckeye State in Louisville.

While most of the contests took place at the convention center in downtown Columbus, nearly a dozen contests were offsite. The Automotive Refinishing Technology, Collision Damage Appraisal and Collision Repair Technology competitions were held at the Nationwide Insurance Training Center in Lewis Center, north of Columbus.

BodyShop Business Senior Editor Josh Cable visited the convention center and the Nationwide training campus and took these photos.

Collision Repair, Refinish and Damage Appraisal

Automotive and Diesel Technology

Other Skilled Trades