Smartphone Usage Possibly Linked to On-the-Job Car Crashes: NCCI Study

The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has released a new research brief examining a recent increase in the frequency and severity of workers compensation claims for motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) and discussing potential contributing factors.

“Continued advances in workplace safety have helped drive a long-term decline in workers compensation claim frequency,” said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. “Troubling, however, is that claims resulting from injuries and deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents have been on the rise. This rise in motor vehicle accident claims coincides with the increasing popularity and use of smartphones, which points to distracted driving as a key contributing factor. It’s time for all stakeholders to better understand and work together to address this important societal issue.”

Added Jim Davis, author of the paper and NCCI director and actuary, “While workers compensation claims have been declining, motor vehicle accidents have been on the rise over the last five years. These often involve very serious injuries that can take their toll on injured workers and their families. Our intent is for this article to bring attention to this troubling trend and generate more discussion on possible solutions.”