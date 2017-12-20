Snap-on Adds ZEUS Training Solutions Videos to Website

To help professional technicians navigate the features and functionality of the new ZEUS platform (EEMS342) with Intelligent Diagnostics software, Snap-on has added 14 Training Solutions videos to its website at http://diagnostics.snapon.com/trainingsolutions, which can be viewed free-of-charge.

ZEUS Training Solutions videos cover everything from an introduction to the tool and overview of Intelligent Diagnostics, right through to scope functions. Visit the website for a complete list of subjects. The Snap-on Training Solutions videos provide quality product training that is available to technicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’re free-of-charge and technicians can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.

“The five-minute Training Solutions videos teach technicians how they can get the most out of their new ZEUS diagnostic platform,” said Helen Taylor, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “They are offered as short instructional videos on specific topics, so technicians can quickly get answers on different aspects of tool operation.”

Each module is hosted by National Field Trainer Jim Moritz. With over 30 years of experience in automotive diagnostics, engineering, marketing, training and technical support, he has developed over 100 training courses and trained over 100,000 students. His memberships and certifications include NASTF, ETI, SAE and ASE.

ZEUS is the most sophisticated, intuitive diagnostic tool that Snap-on has ever created. Unlike any tool before, it practically anticipates the technician’s next move and guides them through every step to find the solution by displaying only the information that’s relevant to the specific vehicle and fault code. Not only is ZEUS comprehensive enough to provide all the diagnostic and repair tips that technicians need, but it’s also smart enough to skip the ones that they don’t. Equipped with new Intelligent Diagnostics software, ZEUS offers a scan tool, lab scope, functional tests, exclusive Fast-Track guided component tests, SureTrack expert information, technical service bulletins, oil specifications and resets, and optional ShopKey Pro repair information. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code, while non-related data parameters are filtered out to save technicians time. It also highlights vehicle data that is out of expected range.

To learn more about ZEUS with Intelligent Diagnostics software, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.