Snap-on Adds APOLLO D8 Training Solutions Videos to Website

Snap-on announced it has added 11 Training Solutions videos to its website. The videos are aimed at helping professional navigate the features and functionality of the new APOLLO D 8 full-function scan tool with exclusive Intelligent Diagnostics software.

APOLLO D 8 Training Solutions videos cover everything from an introduction to the tool and overview of Intelligent Diagnostics, right through to a complete vehicle system scan. Visit the Snap-on website for a complete list of subjects.

“The five-minute Training Solutions videos teach technicians how they can get the most out of their new APOLLO D 8 diagnostic platform,” said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “They are offered as short instructional videos on specific topics, so technicians can quickly get answers on different aspects of tool operation.”

The Snap-on Training Solutions videos provide quality product training that is available to technicians 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week, when it is most convenient for them. They can revisit the training sessions as often as necessary to learn at their own pace and comfort level.

National Field Trainer Jim Moritz hosts each module. With more than 30 years of experience in automotive diagnostics, engineering, marketing, training and technical support, he has developed more than 100 training courses and trained more than 100,000 students. His memberships and certifications include NASTF, ETI, SAE and ASE.

APOLLO D 8 is making Intelligent Diagnostics accessible to more technicians, at all skill levels. It saves time by guiding technicians step-by-step directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. With Intelligent Diagnostics incorporated in this versatile platform, the information needed to diagnose vehicles and diagnostic trouble codes is located on one convenient card, making the diagnostic process simpler than ever before. It also offers SureTrack expert information, TSBs, “Smart Data,” and functional tests and resets.