Snap-on CTR767 3/8″ Drive Cordless Long-Neck Ratchet Delivers Reach and Strength

The new Snap-on CTR767 3/8″ Drive Cordless Long-Neck Ratchet eases jobs that require reach, such as timing belt changes and work near a firewall. The tool’s extended 6-inch-long neck doesn’t compromise leverage or power. Its rugged construction supports up to 40 ft.-lb. of torque output, while the ratchet mechanism, head and neck are strong enough to handle 158 ft.-lb. of manual torque. It has a variable speed trigger for more control and can reach 275-rpm free speed.

The newest member of the 14.4 V Li-Ion family, the CTR767 is rechargeable and features a built-in fuel gauge to monitor battery capacity. It comes with two batteries, a charger and charging cable designed with a piggyback plug to save outlet space in the garage. This easy-to-maneuver ratchet has a cushioned grip and LED light to brighten the work area.

“The power, accessibility and leverage capabilities of this ratchet are impressive,” says Jeff Weiss, a Snap-on product manager. “The CTR767 body is similar in size to other Snap-on battery-powered ratchets, but the reach and strength of the lengthy neck is a difference-maker for many jobs in the shop.”

For more information on the CTR767 3/8″ Drive Cordless Long-Neck Ratchet, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit www.snapon.com or call 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

