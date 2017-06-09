Snap-on Offers Limited Edition SOLUS Edge While Supplies Last

Snap-on is now offering a limited edition SOLUS Edge scan tool, available while supplies last. With a special carbon fiber style front bezel, red housing and black rubber cushioned handgrip for extra protection, this eye-catching design offers all of the value and coverage that the SOLUS Edge is known for.

“With sophisticated functionality, advanced graphing features, an intuitive user interface and user-customizable configuration, SOLUS Edge is the tool that give technicians the ‘edge’ in the service bay,” said Helen Taylor, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Combine its many features with its striking red color and the SOLUS Edge is sure to be at the top of every technician’s wish list. This special scan tool is only available while supplies last, so order one today.”

SOLUS Edge is integrated with SureTrack, the comprehensive source of expert knowledge that merges diagnostic experience, repair timesaver and verified parts replacement records harvested from millions of successful repair order. It also comes with the exclusive Fast-Track Troubleshooter, which puts millions of experience-based troubleshooting tips and timesavers right at the technician’s fingertips.

SOLUS Edge includes detailed trouble code definitions, live data, functional tests, relearns and adaptations with the ability to record all available live data parameters and graph any four on screen at once. It also features custom data lists, freeze-frame, PID sorting, pause, zoom PID trigger, snapshot and cursor functions, and comes with a USB port for PC connectivity so technicians can save, print and share using ShopStream Connect software. An embedded SMX Operating System dedicated to diagnostic functions delivers fast and reliable operation.

To learn more about the special edition SOLUS Edge, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.