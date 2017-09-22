Snap-on Software Update Expands Scanning Coverage

A new software upgrade for Snap-on’s portfolio of aftermarket diagnostic scan tools expands coverage to match the electronic complexities of today’s vehicles, according to the company.

Snap-on diagnostic scan tool products perform full-system code scans mandated by manufacturers for pre- and post-collision work.

Although some collision centers perform their own scans, many do not. These shops send the work to local dealerships or mobile diagnostic specialists. With a Snap-on diagnostic platform, body shops and general repair shops can grow their businesses by doing this work, according to the company.

“Our Snap-on diagnostic platforms offer the most comprehensive coverage in the industry, with coverage for 49 original manufacturer makes and the ability to diagnose more than 100 vehicle systems – any of which can be damaged by collision,” said Leian Wunderlich, software program manager at Snap-on Diagnostics. “While collision repair is not covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, regardless of age, many insurance companies pay shops to perform scans, as required by vehicle manufacturers. Snap-on provides the most comprehensive and latest technology for older and newer models, delivering new opportunities for business growth.”

Standard systems and new driver-assistance systems can be damaged by collisions. Some of the most common included in the current Software Upgrade 17.2:

Seat-weight sensor – Often when a collision occurs, airbags are deployed and seats are damaged. Not only does a Snap-on scan tool ensure there are no issues with systems post-repair, it also recalibrates the passenger seat-weight sensor for proper operation.

Forward-collision warning/lane-departure warning – This camera-based system is mounted at the top of the windshield near the rear-view mirror. A common repair in body shops, technicians must properly aim the camera upon replacing the windshield.

Adaptive cruise control – Located in the front bumper or grill, this radar sensor may be the first sensor damaged in a front-end collision. To ensure proper operation, technicians can use a Snap-on diagnostic tool to realign the sensor and make sure no fault codes are stored in the system after repair.

The new Upgrade 17.4, available in October, adds more coverage. For example:

Chrysler pedestrian protection, light-rain sensor module and active noise cancellation

Hyundai and Kia lane-departure warning system, park-assist system and surround-view camera system

Mazda headlamp leveling, adaptive front lighting and lighting-control modules

“Technicians can service more vehicles in more ways, saving them time while increasing profits, all of which helps to expand their opportunities,” Wunderlich concluded.