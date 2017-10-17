Society of Collision Repair Specialists to Give Away Spanesi Welder at SEMA Show

SEMA Show attendees who visit the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) booth will have a chance to head home with a Spanesi welder.

At noon on Friday, Nov. 3, SCRS will hold a drawing for a show attendee to win a Spanesi Q5.2 Synergic Inverter MIG/MAG welding package, valued at more than $8,500.

The Q5.2 welder features three torches (steel, silicon bronze and aluminum) and comes with all three wires, plus an additional spool of Honda wire. The 208-230V single-phase, double-pulse unit is programmed to most popular wires, thicknesses and material.

To be entered into the drawing, attendees who visit the SCRS booth (North Hall No. 11173) will receive a report card that features the locations of companies that have supported the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the SEMA Show.

Attendees who visit each sponsor listed will receive a stamp on the card from the company. Once a stamp from each sponsor company has been collected, the completed card can be returned to the SCRS booth to be entered into the drawing.

All cards must be returned by 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 3 to be eligible.

“It is such an honor to work with sponsoring companies like Spanesi to get great equipment like this into the hands of those who are here at the show to better their business,” SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung said. “It is such a generous way to support the industry, the education series and SCRS. I know that whomever is fortunate enough to be pulled in the raffle will get exceptional value from the equipment.”

SCRS also encouraged attendees to register for the RDE series on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of the SEMA Show, and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit on Thursday of the show. Registration can be secured at www.scrs.com/rde, or onsite outside the education classrooms.

Sponsors for the 2017 Repairer Driven Education series are: PPG Automotive Refinish; AkzoNobel; BASF; CCC Information Services; DeBeer Refinish; Reliable Automotive Equipment; Toyota Motor Sales USA; AASP; Audatex; Axalta; Celette; Enterprise Rent-a-Car; Estify; Ford Customer Service Division; GM Genuine Parts; Honda; PBES; Pro Spot; Sherwin-Williams; Spanesi Americas; and SEMA.