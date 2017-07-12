The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it will hold an open board meeting on July 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Grant Park C/D, Conference Center Level One of the Hyatt McCormick Place Hotel in Chicago. There is no fee to attend, you do not need to be a current member or pre-register, and anyone wishing to learn more about the association’s work is encouraged to participate.

The two-hour meeting will include updates from SCRS staff and committees highlighting current industry events of importance and work that the association has undertaken on behalf of members.

The program will also include a live presentation from the SCRS Education Committee on “Non-Included Items When Working With Aluminum.” At the conclusion of the open meeting, SCRS will premiere the final installment of the three-part video series on MIG/MAG welding. This segment, which is under 12 minutes long, focuses on protective equipment considerations in the welding process.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com or email [email protected].