SCRS Integrates Collision Repair Career Center with Google for Jobs

Job seekers looking for a career in the collision repair industry now can “Google it.”

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) said it has fully integrated the SCRS Career Center with Google’s new job-search feature.

“Our partnership in this new initiative is intended to make a significant impact in the way that job seekers in our industry search for and find career opportunities online,” the trade association said.

When employers post collision repair jobs to the SCRS Career Center, the jobs are automatically searchable through Google for Jobs, creating even greater exposure, SCRS said. The Google for Jobs application appears before Google’s standard search results, prioritizing the positions over other employers, job boards and staffing agencies that don’t have an established partnership with Google.

The Google for Jobs integration “provides employers with a new source of active and passive candidate traffic – a unique benefit of posting your open positions with the SCRS Career Center,” SCRS said.

For job seekers, the integration streamlines the job search by displaying career opportunities from the SCRS Career Center and multiple employment sites in one place, SCRS said. It also helps more people find work by bringing greater exposure to the career opportunities in the collision repair industry, SCRS notes.

“The SCRS is excited to partner with Google for Jobs through the SCRS Career Center to help streamline the job-search process and create quality connections between employers and candidates in the collision repair industry,” the trade association said.