Society of Collision Repair Specialists Provides Registration Link for Attorney Todd Tracy’s SEMA Session

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the registration link for a newly announced event that will put SEMA Show attendees in the room with Todd Tracy, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision.

Register for “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details of the $42 Million Verdict” by clicking here. If you have a Full Series Pass, the session will automatically be included and no action on your part is needed.

This new session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Ballrooms D-E in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

In “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details of the $42 Million Verdict,” Tracy will recount crucial details of the depositions, the trial, and the decision-making information presented to the jury that led to the precedent-setting verdict. According to SCRS, those details can:

Help collision repair businesses avoid their own $42 million dollar verdict

Help clarify the facts that led a jury to conclude that OEM procedures were paramount

Define how business decisions made in the course of repair can have dramatic effect on both the repair outcome and ultimate responsibility

“Above understanding the intricacies of the case, understanding the liability implications is significant to collision repair business owners and operations,” SCRS said.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, SCRS will host a panel during the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit that specifically addresses repairer liability concerns and realities.