Body Shop Business
Events/SCRS Repairer Driven Education
ago

Society of Collision Repair Specialists Provides Registration Link for Attorney Todd Tracy’s SEMA Session

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CARSTAR Wally's Auto Body Pays Tribute to Vietnam Veterans

Acquire Quantum EFX Improves Color-Matching Process Speed and Accuracy

AkzoNobel to Launch New Automotive Paint Line with Dave Kindig at 2017 SEMA Show

ASA of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Host Preview of Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0

Sherwin-Williams to Showcase Products, Services and Builds at SEMA Show

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the registration link for a newly announced event that will put SEMA Show attendees in the room with Todd Tracy, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision.

Register for “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details of the $42 Million Verdict” by clicking here. If you have a Full Series Pass, the session will automatically be included and no action on your part is needed.

This new session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Ballrooms D-E in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

In “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details of the $42 Million Verdict,” Tracy will recount crucial details of the depositions, the trial, and the decision-making information presented to the jury that led to the precedent-setting verdict. According to SCRS, those details can:

  • Help collision repair businesses avoid their own $42 million dollar verdict
  • Help clarify the facts that led a jury to conclude that OEM procedures were paramount
  • Define how business decisions made in the course of repair can have dramatic effect on both the repair outcome and ultimate responsibility

“Above understanding the intricacies of the case, understanding the liability implications is significant to collision repair business owners and operations,” SCRS said.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, SCRS will host a panel during the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit that specifically addresses repairer liability concerns and realities.

Show Full Article