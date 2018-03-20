Society of Collision Repair Specialists to Hold Open Board Meeting April 10 in Colorado

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that it will be holding an open board meeting on Tuesday, April 10 from 3-5 p.m. in the Westminster 2 room of the Westin in Westminster, Colo.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the association’s industry work is encouraged to attend. The two-hour meeting will include updates from SCRS staff, special presentations and updates from SCRS committees, and guests from the industry sharing what they have undertaken on behalf of the membership.

The open meeting will be immediately followed by SCRS’s annual election for open seats on the board of directors. The election will begin at 5:15 p.m., and ballot collection will close promptly at 5:45 p.m. This election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include:

Incumbents

Bruce Halcro, Capital Collision Centers (Mont.)

Mark Boudreau, Caliber Collision (Va.)

Michael Bradshaw, K&M Collision (N.C.)

Paul Sgro, Lee’s Garage Inc (N.J.)

New Nominee

Domenic Brusco, PPG (Pa.)

The election is open to current designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses. Members must be present to vote. To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, contact the association office at [email protected]. The nominee’s bios can be viewed on the SCRS website.

On Wednesday, SCRS will be hosting the Repairer Roundtable meeting from 9-11 a.m. in the Westminster 2 room. This year, Jack Hartung, chief financial officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill, will be the guest speaker for the program. Hartung will provide SCRS audience members with an intimate look into the critical role of culture in an organization; the idea of reshaping the consumer expectation; the challenges and potential for success in developing a business model that accounts for higher quality and higher associated costs, even in competition with low-cost providers; and the fundamental importance of consumer trust, how easy it is to lose, and necessary measures to build it back.

Immediately after the Repairer Roundtable (and just prior to the start of CIC), SCRS will host the annual Industry Awards and Corporate Member Recognition lunch at at 11:15 a.m. in the Westminster 1 room. The event, which will include lunch, is designed to recognize organizations that contribute significant support to SCRS through their Corporate Membership, as well as to recognize some of the contributions made to the advancement of the industry.

There is no fee to attend any of the events, but SCRS does require an RSVP for both the Repairer Roundtable and the Awards Luncheon. To RSVP, click here or email [email protected] by March 30.

SCRS Snapshot of Events

Tuesday, April 10

3-5 p.m. – SCRS Open Meeting

5:15-5:45 p.m. – SCRS Annual Election

Wednesday, April 11

9-11 a.m. – Repairer Roundtable

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – SCRS Industry Awards & Corporate Member Recognition Lunch