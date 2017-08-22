Body Shop Business
Social Media/Solar Eclipse
ago

Solar Eclipse: Collision Repairers Share Photos, Reactions, Humor on Social Media

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Collision repairers usually aren’t shy about expressing their thoughts and feelings on social media, and Monday’s solar eclipse was no exception.

As much of the nation was transfixed by the rare event, members of the collision repair community shared photos, videos and some hilarious memes to mark the occasion.

Among the highlights:

Wow! What an amazing experience!!We were so privileged to share this with each other!!

Posted by Maze Collision Repair on Monday, August 21, 2017

Our Color Solutions team created solar eclipse viewers from TouchMix® XI computer boxes to check out the eclipse today! #PPGRefinish #eclipse2017

Posted by PPG Refinish USA & Canada on Monday, August 21, 2017

Reflection of the reflection

Posted by Jordan Hendler Dorn on Monday, August 21, 2017

Did you see the Corona?

Posted by David Luehr on Monday, August 21, 2017

Posted by Cody Rinaudo on Monday, August 21, 2017

It has begun! Make sure you have the proper strength welding mask/glasses (14) or certified eclipse glasses! #totaleclipse #82117 #weareprepared

A post shared by South of the Square Collision (@south_of_the_square) on

People act like they have never seen a totaled Eclipse. Trust me. They happen all the time.

Posted by Brett Bailey on Monday, August 21, 2017

Our Saint Peter's shop is geared and ready

Posted by Maze Collision Repair on Monday, August 21, 2017

Posted by Brad Larsen on Monday, August 21, 2017

 

  • Becky Wegner-Kempl

    love it! We were doing the same here in Michigan!

