Solar Eclipse: Collision Repairers Share Photos, Reactions, Humor on Social Media
Collision repairers usually aren’t shy about expressing their thoughts and feelings on social media, and Monday’s solar eclipse was no exception.
As much of the nation was transfixed by the rare event, members of the collision repair community shared photos, videos and some hilarious memes to mark the occasion.
Among the highlights:
Wow! What an amazing experience!!We were so privileged to share this with each other!!
Posted by Maze Collision Repair on Monday, August 21, 2017
Our Color Solutions team created solar eclipse viewers from TouchMix® XI computer boxes to check out the eclipse today! #PPGRefinish #eclipse2017
Posted by PPG Refinish USA & Canada on Monday, August 21, 2017
Reflection of the reflection
Posted by Jordan Hendler Dorn on Monday, August 21, 2017
Did you see the Corona?
Posted by David Luehr on Monday, August 21, 2017
Posted by Cody Rinaudo on Monday, August 21, 2017
Welding helmets work too. #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/VRD0lL4IvL
— Today's Collision (@todayscollision) August 21, 2017
People act like they have never seen a totaled Eclipse. Trust me. They happen all the time.
Posted by Brett Bailey on Monday, August 21, 2017
Our Saint Peter's shop is geared and ready
Posted by Maze Collision Repair on Monday, August 21, 2017
Posted by Brad Larsen on Monday, August 21, 2017
-
Becky Wegner-Kempl