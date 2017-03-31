South Carolina Bill Would Establish Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

South Carolina House Bill 3989, introduced by State Rep. Joseph Jefferson, would require all vehicles registered in the state to undergo an annual safety inspection. Current law does not require vehicle safety inspections.

“The Automotive Service Association has been a longtime supporter of periodic motor vehicle inspections,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “This bill would require technicians to check, at a minimum, a vehicle’s lights, tires and brakes. These are all systems that can, and will, wear out at some point during a vehicle’s lifespan.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair safety issues that arise from normal wear and tear of the vehicle. With only 15 states currently requiring any sort of safety inspection, we are pleased to see South Carolina taking steps to institute this common-sense approach to protecting the motoring public.”

If enacted, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. The Automotive Service Association said it supports South Carolina HB 3989 and encourages all interested parties to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in support of this bill.