Body Shop Business
News/Legislation
ago

South Carolina Bill Would Establish Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Podium Webinar Offers Tips on How to Increase Word of Mouth with Online Reviews

Report: Autonomous Technology Will Transform Vehicle Interiors

National Auto Body Council Seeks Nominations for Collision Repair Awards

Volkswagen Launches New Mechanical Parts Program to be Powered Exclusively By RepairLink

South Carolina Bill Would Establish Vehicle Safety Inspection Program

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

Registration Open for NABC Regional Golf Fundraiser in Dallas

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

South Carolina House Bill 3989, introduced by State Rep. Joseph Jefferson, would require all vehicles registered in the state to undergo an annual safety inspection. Current law does not require vehicle safety inspections.

“The Automotive Service Association has been a longtime supporter of periodic motor vehicle inspections,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “This bill would require technicians to check, at a minimum, a vehicle’s lights, tires and brakes. These are all systems that can, and will, wear out at some point during a vehicle’s lifespan.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair safety issues that arise from normal wear and tear of the vehicle. With only 15 states currently requiring any sort of safety inspection, we are pleased to see South Carolina taking steps to institute this common-sense approach to protecting the motoring public.”

If enacted, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. The Automotive Service Association said it supports South Carolina HB 3989 and encourages all interested parties to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in support of this bill.

  • John

    Here in Virginia, we spend $16 a year for an annual vehicle safety inspection. It is very much worth the time and expense, as I have personally seen many cars taken off the roads until they were brought back up to better standards. Lives saved.

Show Full Article