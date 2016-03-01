Body Shop Business
News/State Farm
March 1, 2016 10:57 am

South Carolina Body Shop Owner Takes on State Farm Over Botched Repair

Jason Stahl

Jason Stahl,Editor, BodyShop Business Magazine

View bio

Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Editor's Notes: Order Up!

Editor's Notes: Sibling Rivalry

Editor’s Notes: A Raisin to Believe

Editor’s Notes: Scanning the Horizon

Editor's Notes: In With the New

ascues1
No corrosion protection on inside of frame.

A South Carolina body shop has taken on State Farm over a customer’s repair that they claim was botched by a State Farm Select Service shop.

On Feb. 17th, 2016, Jordan Wooten, operations manager at Ascue’s Auto Body & Paint Shop, says he was contacted by a customer who had their 2015 Nissan Altima repaired by a State Farm Select Service shop. She was concerned with the overall repair and wanted Ascue’s to inspect it to make sure the vehicle had been put back to pre-loss condition.

After a visual inspection, Ascue’s found that the trunk lid gaps were tight and that the right quarter panel had deep sand scratches and hard tape lines in the uniside jambs. The customer told them there was frame damage from the accident that the Select Service shop had repaired.

“Immediately, we knew that this vehicle needed a more in-depth inspection,” said Wooten.

ascues2
Hard line in jamb.

Ascue’s pulled the vehicle on their frame machine and measured the rear, finding that both frame ends where the impact bar mounts to were slightly out of tolerance. They also found rust forming on the right frame rail from grind marks, no inner panel rust proofer was used on the inside of the frame extension (rust had already formed), a sliver of metal was hanging off the rear body on the inside, and a dent on the left side of the car on the quarter panel’s wheel house edge (a suspected buckle from the accident due to the frame being swayed to the left).

Wooten says they contacted State Farm about these issues and waited for them to come and inspect it. On Feb. 22nd, a State Farm appraiser, along with a crew from State Farm’s approved shop, came to inspect the damages Ascue’s found.

“We all set the vehicle up and measured it on our frame equipment. We even let their technician conduct the measuring on the frame, and the measurements were still out of tolerance,” says Wooten. “We all agreed on several operations that needed to be done to the vehicle, including repairing and painting the right uniside. The State Farm appraiser is the only one who did not agree with painting the uniside. She only wanted to repaint the sail panel and use the same hardline technique that ruined the car before. I told her that we would have to extend the clearcoat to the panel’s edge, and she said that she would have to get higher approval for that to be covered.”

After everyone left, Wooten says, the State Farm appraiser came back in with a corrective repair estimate of only $519. Ascue’s corrective repair estimate was approximately $5,423.03.

“I asked Maaco what they would charge us to send it to them for paint, and they said just to paint it with no repair and with a lifetime warranty would be upwards of $700 before looking at it – which was still more than what State Farm offered to pay for the corrective repair,” Wooten says.

“The customer’s new car she just purchased is ruined and still needs approximately $5,423.03 to indemnify her loss caused by a State Farm insured; this is not her fault. The customer’s car only had 490 miles on it at the time of the accident. As of Feb. 26th, State Farm and their Select Service Shop was unwilling to honor their ‘written national limited lifetime repair warranty’ that was advertised to the customer. Is State Farm not going to honor their warranty as advertised?

BodyShop Business reached out to State Farm for comment, and their reply was, “We are not in a position to comment on an active claim. From the information we have, the issue was resolved, however local claims has made an assignment to inspect the vehicle again.”

  • Zeke

    You know it’s funny , and I’m not taking up for anyone but how in the hell can some sprayed in cavity wax and a hard paint line along with some minor tweaking or fine detail work be worth 5400.00 ? Rear rail ends out of whack “a little” … The shop says, well so what ? A millimeter or two off at the ends isn’t nothing to get upset about my God the replacement ends don’t do anything but hold the rebar on , who cares if it’s a 1/16 th of an inch out of whack ? It doesn’t matter one way or the other. Sounds to me like a drp shop that lacks some finesse and detail just got shafted by a “hater shop” if you ask me. It happens all the time that’s why you as techs have got to detail and fine tune a repair job so nothing is questionable when these “hater shops” bite or you will end up like this.

    • Rhett

      Can I get a list of these so-called “hater shops” that are the type of business owners who operate with integrity and the level of “finesse and detail” that consumers, including insurance companies, are entitled to receive from a service or repair?

      • Zeke

        How the hell do I know who they are? They know who they are , but I don’t , but they are out here that’s a fact.

        • Steve

          Zeke sounds like you are right on. I am sure the 5400 is way out of line.
          that’s a lot of labor hrs and materials I have 2 shops repairing cars daily
          and have good techs who take pride in there work. and still on occasion
          your best guy will over look something that isn’t flawless.safe repair
          with and oversight. So the shop who is downing the repairs need to think
          before you leap.
          Or a Man who lives in a glass house shall not throw stones

          • Zeke

            Thx. And yes you are correct. I’ve seen many times over the years shops bash or build a case on a vehicle that’s been done by a competitor shop and 99% of the time when that happens the SHOP THATS DOING THE CASE BUILDING is known for being or have been known as a maybe “decorated” in patches and certifications shop BUT does sorry work and normally the tech that’s doing the “case building” is known as not being able to slap his butt cheeks in the dark and yet is trying to impress someone like he knows something or make it out to look like he’s “great” when “he knows himself ” deep down he’s not. It’s a game weak shops and weak techs play.

      • Marco Hanley

        LOL hater shops…lol lol sounds like someone caught with there pants down.

      • Truman Fancher III

        To what is it you think insurers are “entitled”?

    • Oliver

      Zeke, where’s your shop located? I wan’t to make sure I avoid it at all costs.

      • Marco Hanley

        Come on, no need to get personal.

        • Zeke

          Thanks Oliver I mean Marco or whatever u change so much lolol

      • Marco Hanley

        I have a colleague that has a shop call MacArthur Auto Body Ltd he has a preferred shop and he does excellent work, he send me work and i as well…

      • Zeke

        Idgafk!!!! Whether you avoid a shop , my shop or whoevers shop, I don’t need to please anyone on here wtf!! I just need to please the customer that owns whatever make, model, year, vehicle that’s in my shop at any moment. I have no problems delivering insurance paid wrecked and completed jobs nor am I scared of reinspects I cross my tees and dot my eyes and my customers leave smiling as they should. It’s simple if you know wtf your doing.

        • Truman Fancher III

          But it’s easy to please customers that do not know any better. You should look up the legal term “reasonable reliance” and you’ll know instantly if you’re guilty. 🙂

          Zeke you mean you don’t want me to come visit you? Heck I’d love to meet you.

          • Zeke

            I’ll be up your way soon , I’ll stop in introduce myself and show you how to install a used 1/4 , then we can have some Alabama bbq for lunch!!! How this sound ? Hell we probably will even like each other by the time I leave lololol.

          • Truman Fancher III

            We know how already. We’ve installed them. I’m sure that we can remember back over 15 years to how we did it. I’ve always liked you and will enjoy the visit and BBQ.

          • Zeke

            Lolo Truman I would too!!!

  • jarmstead

    Zeke – this vehicle had less than 600 miles on it and there’s still evidence of a buckle on the left quarter wheelhouse/inner. If this were your vehicle, would you be okay with its condition (knowing what you know about vehicle repairs)?

    The shop “pulled the vehicle on their frame machine and measured the rear, finding that both frame ends where the impact bar mounts to were slightly out of tolerance. They also found rust forming on the right frame rail from grind marks, no inner panel rust proofing was used on the inside of the frame extension (rust had already formed), a sliver of metal was hanging off the rear body on the inside, and a dent on the left side of the car on the quarter panel’s wheel house edge (a suspected buckle from the accident due to the frame being swayed to the left).

    I would be testing for weld strength of any replaced parts if this vehicle sustained any “frame or Unibody damage.” I’d like to see the blue-print and/or any deficiencies. I can see from the photo that they were too lazy to extend to a hard edge/line.

    Better yet, why doesn’t the expert from State Farm just roll up with her tool box and since it’s already on the machine and measured; let her make the re-repairs and assume the liability.

    • Zeke

      A sloppily done job is all it was period. Nothing that could not be corrected in about a day’s work . But $5400.00 ?? Sounds and smells like horse manure to me. It doesn’t matter how many miles are on the car, it’s still just a sloppily done job. That doesn’t mean it has to be completely redone and over killed!! just saying…..we are working in a REPAIR business nothing more so “a sloppy done job” “yes” it appears so, but that’s it.

      • jarmstead

        Zeke – you’re beginning to sound like this “sloppy work” should be forgiven and this lady should be grateful that it’s not worse? WTH? You are either a DRP shop who is trying to minimize this incident, or; an insurance employee with a “social media” agenda.

        I would pick the former (vs. the latter) due to your sensitivity about the $5400.00 for re-repairs. I know that those DRP contracts can sting like a bee when a DRP shop has already agreed to indemnify the insurer against any poor quality repairs.

        There isn’t any shop in their “right mind” who would inherit this type of liability (“hot potato”) for $519.00 dollars… except the shop that pushed this through who is now looking at indemnifying State Farm for what they’ll eventually pay to make this vehicle owner “whole.”

        Speaking of which, maybe the State DOI’s should start re-inspection programs to check for these types of “a sloppy done job” repairs. Then, we’d know just how many dollars are actually “saved” by insurers (because the shop who performed this repair probably got close to $5 K or more to muck it up) as a result of their DRP cost containment agendas.

        Now, that same shop has to write a check back to State Farm for any re-repairs due to their poor craftsmanship; don’t they? This is the real “Billion $” question.

        How much money do insurers pay out to consumers to indemnify them when S.F.’s recommended “poor repairs” are exposed (by a woman, no less) and how much money is actually paid back from the DRP shops to indemnify State Farm for their cost/s of being a “Good Neighbor?”

        This is the fatal flaw in the Direct Repair programs. There is no protection from unscrupulous DRP shops or their KPI-motivated Managers/technicians. I’m not saying I don’t know of any high quality State Farm DRP shops… but; they’re not being paid what they should be for all the “little details” that they eat to make sure the consumer is safe and that is how they sleep well at night.

        I’ve been at this for over 32 years and this industry is damned as a result of these “self-serving” cost containment schemes. There should be a rule that simply states that, “a consumer shouldn’t have to take the advice from someone who owes them money,” much less let the insurer dictate the repair process, the MFN clause, the amount of repair vs. replace (I’ll bet you Zeke that they saved some panel on this repair; most likely the right quarter), and the other KPI-driven sourcing (like Parts Trader or Paint-less Dent repairs).

        It’s only going to take these VC’s/PE companies a few more years of torture to find out that there’s no real upside or “exit” to this mess. These types of people like to throw money at a business and will throw a whole lot over a 3-5 year period of time… then they want to sell it for 2 or 3 times their investment. How’s that going to happen in this industry? These VC’s/PE’s can’t even find qualified help and pay to train them. Look at the woefully poor statistics of actual OEM, I-CAR, or ASE certifications.

        When they start adding up how much money they are eating to indemnify the insurers for the weakness of their overall repair quality, the complications that are arising from all the sensors that OEM’s are putting on bumpers, grilles, emblems, wheelhouses, and WiFi for 6 people, etc.. how are they going to keep up their KPI’s/quotas to use A/M and Salvage/Junk yard parts?

        They won’t be able to keep their NDA’s alive with insurers because some smart lawyers will force them to tell consumers that the parts they are using on their vehicles isn’t going to protect their warranty/value. You know that the insurers won’t tell the consumer either. Watch this story unfold at a theater near you.

        How can insurers continue to function like this example in this article? The State Farm appraiser couldn’t make a “command decision” because she’s just like a bank teller who has a limit of $300 and needs supervision on any transaction above her limit. Do I even have to mention that she’s woefully deficient in her education/training and ability to repair the vehicle herself?

        She shouldn’t even have been sent there… and if she was… she should have rolled in with her toolbox and asked if she could complete the re-repairs and accept all the liability. I need a haircut and have to go to a “licensed” barber. The only one who was “licensed” was this Jordan guy… who you call a “hater.”

        This industry needs to keep exposing these atrocities, regardless of whether it offends your delicate sensibilities, Zeke.

        • Zeke

          Wow that’s longer then the articule . Like them or hate them? They are what they are I do know this I’ve made much more money at a drp shop then I ever did at a non. I also know that shops make more money with drps if they know how to operate correctly. This business isn’t rocket science it’s a volume game and that’s not any reason to do shoddy work. Shoddy work comes out of any collision shop not just a drp shop that’s a fact. We only HERE about it from only the drps on here. And that’s what frosts my ass, because it’s just not so.

          • Zeke

            Also I might add this …you shops who don’t want to be on IC programs so be it , that’s you alls choice just like the customer has a choice of where to take their car to be repaired. So with that said don’t be on one!!!! But why are youall so worried about another shop who does choose to be on an IC program? It has nothing to do with you does it???? I mean really the customer chooses where they go so go collect your customers. Chuckol chuckol .

          • Truman Fancher III

            Zeke we aren’t worried about the shops that are on them….we are worried about the consumers that get illegally steered there. We worry about the poor repairs that I MYSELF witness regularly from these shops. Consumers are NOT free to choose when the insurer words the choice using extortion. They even put the extortion in letter form. Get in the real world. DRP shops cause steering, DRP shops are killing the “independent collision repair industry”. It’s all about control.

          • Zeke

            Well that maybe true, but these independent run shops not on any IC programs I would say 97% are crooked as a box of fish hooksthey save parts wrote for replacement they save deductibles for customers and they hack the cars. So this is why their being squashed out by the ICs.

          • Don

            I’ve been in the collision business for over 30 years. now days it all about get it done and cycle time save on car rental. EVERY insurance adjuster I’ve dealt with will either look the other way or just don’t know how to properly repair a car just get the car back to the owner . I’ve been told to just step on a badly bowed condenser and put it back in the car because the lady was just going to wreck it again anyway. Adjusters are under a lot of pressure to have good numbers in their reviews, they get their ass chewed if they do the right thing, because their numbers are higher than the other adjusters who Don’t know a thing about a car . and depending on their reviews that determines the yearly bonus they get. so they screw you they are rewarded by the company. And I have to say I’ve not seen the car in question but $ 5400.00 in repairs that sounds high . set up &measure , pull time, body repair and paint don’t get to 5400.00 may be replacing panels will get you there.

          • Zeke

            Well I haven’t seen the car either , however the re work that’s needed is stated fairly clearly in the story which just does not add up to 5400.00!!! Gezzzz

          • Ralph R

            Well it’s got to be from replacing panels and buying more parts , because a shop that builds negative cases on rerepairs normally suck at repairing to begin with so all they can do is REPLACE PARTS that they don’t need. Idiots plain and simple a bunch of effing IDIOTS!!!!

          • Truman Fancher III

            Ralph what are you talking about?

          • Truman Fancher III

            Ralph what are you talking about?

          • Truman Fancher III

            Ralph what are you talking about?

          • Truman Fancher III

            Don it’s only that way if you allow your business to be controlled in that way. Sure MY cycle time is important but not the insurers. It’s always nice when those two times can coincide but our CT overrules theirs if it impacts the safety or quality of the repair. My customers are aware of this up front and it’s not a problem.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Don it’s only that way if you allow your business to be controlled in that way. Sure MY cycle time is important but not the insurers. It’s always nice when those two times can coincide but our CT overrules theirs if it impacts the safety or quality of the repair. My customers are aware of this up front and it’s not a problem.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Don it’s only that way if you allow your business to be controlled in that way. Sure MY cycle time is important but not the insurers. It’s always nice when those two times can coincide but our CT overrules theirs if it impacts the safety or quality of the repair. My customers are aware of this up front and it’s not a problem.

          • Zeke

            And also as far as being a “Woman” as you put it, has no bearing on anything!!!! I’ve seen women who were much more knowledgeable in this trade as appraisers then a lot of men who think they know everything yet can’t do anything. So don’t even go there!!!

          • Truman Fancher III

            Doing the right thing doesn’t always involve making money. So if you made more money at a DRP and did the right thing (don’t even try) then great….but I know what goes on at just about any shop owned by a weak minded, weak kneed person who has no clue about his legal responsibilities to the consumer.

        • Zeke

          You mentioned “COUNTRY” twice on another post which I take as you think I’m backwoods or something?? Well let me say this I know what I’m doing and when I smell bulls$$t I know it’s smell , I also know that 80% of what I read about on here stinks of bullsh$$t and I know this industry inside and out and I know cars old or current years it doesn’t matter which , I do the work I don’t just READ HOW TO DO IT !!! So I’m going to put out every “fake fire” I see trying to be lit about this trade on here as long as I’m able to still type with my fingers. Have a good day.

          • jarmstead

            Zeke – I don’t “think” your “country,” I know it. You write like it, you talk like it (“y’all” and repeated expletives) and you; have an agenda that is “country” (what got this industry thinking that the insurer is the customer).

            You’ve posted now 16 times and I think either you’re the technician that’s going to get “back-flagged,” or; your boss is writing that check. I wouldn’t swear on my child’s life… but; I’d bet $100.00 I’m right.

          • Zeke

            Sorry pal you just lost a 100.00 I live nowheres near South Carolina also my repaired jobs never get busted ever by you yo yos. My agenda is to expose the truth in this industry because currently it stinks. Also the insurance companys really are our customer just like in every other insurance claim deal . Whether it’s medical, home , or auto etc… No where’s does the insurance company just go out and stroke checks to people that have an insurance claim, they make sure that they know where the money is going first and if it’s legitly owed , so all in all they are our customers also . Btw being from the south doesn’t mean one is “simple”, it means we aren’t gullible and also we are survivors. Are you ? Or are you surviving off of these kind of stories like the article here.

          • jarmstead

            Zeke – then I was wrong earlier. You must be an insurer with a social media agenda (masquerading as a country bumpkin) to further your agenda that the consumer isn’t the customer, or; just a technician who “never gets busted” (which implies you’re doing work, but; you’re too slick and don’t leave enough physical evidence… unless dismantled).

            Zeke – How can you not recognize the person who own’s or leases or finances the vehicle as “the customer?” An insurer is “no more of a customer than Dr. Seuss is.” All the law books going back to the 1950’s cover these issues… when insurers realized they were responsible for directing either the repairs to property, or; directing consumers to specific vendors, they learned their lesson (until the Consent Decree).

            Zeke – When did you ever see an insurance company claims person actually “Sign” a shop’s Repair Order? Never.

            I could go on all day trying to educate you, but; it would be like “reading ‘Shakespeare’ to a farm animal.” I know your type all too well.

            And as far as how I make my living, I did my service to hundreds of shops and taught them how to repair vehicles properly, and; how to get paid for the liability of doing so. I still do an occasional re-inspection for old associates (who may be temporarily ill, injured, or; on vacation).

            This Post Repair Inspection Industry seems to disturb you Zeke. It (this P.R.I.) will grow in direct relation to how much steering and how many DRP programs these MSO’s actually acquire and keep.

            They can’t do any repairs between $5 K – $7.5 K without someone like myself finding where they deceived the consumer. I won’t say that this happens every time, but; I know from 32 years of experience that 79%-80% of the time… I can find a whole lot of stuff that’s just as bad as what this Jordan guy found… and I know I could find it in your work product if you truly are what you profess to be.

            I don’t have the extra cash around now, but; I know plenty of people who would back me for $20 K (for 2-1 odds), that I could find 50% (2-1 odds) of a DRP shop’s work product “defective” according to OEM specifications. I could send in at least 2 other guys (who’re better than me/ more recently OEM-trained by more OEM’s) who could easily hit that 79-80% mark described in the above paragraph.

            Zeke – I know what the problem is, and; so do you: You just need to look in the mirror to find it. You and others like you, are the real dilettantes who continue to assist the insurer’s who steal indemnification from the consumers (the people who actually “Sign” the Repair Order) and who are entitled to the A.C.V. they believed they were owed.

          • Zeke

            The answer to the first question you asked is this. The reason the IC have become so involved in the repair of the policy holders vehicle is , for one, the” customer ” the insurance companies are called back whenever a shop doesn’t do the job to the customers standards and then the insurance company gets involved and makes it right. This has happened way before drps started and the IC has gotten tired of it. I mean our government and the police dept. in our country aren’t “parents to people’s kids” but yet unworthy parents really are constantly getting them involved with raising their own kids nowadays because they need someone to blame for their shortcomings . It’s our “society” that has caused all of this insurance control in this trade along with shoddy crooked bodyshops. So the insurance companies have taken control of the vehicles THEY INSURE, and there’s nothing shops can do about it because it’s what our society wants, just like what many parents want with their children they brought in this world ….they want the gubment to raise for them for them . So this kind of mentality gives these other entities CONTROL over things that they otherwise wouldn’t have.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Yeah the insurance company makes it right……….well that is after legal letters, phone calls, threats and still they don’t do the right thing.

          • That makes a great deal of sense Zeke but to merely accept that and go along with it is not in our best interest.

            The good people need to step up and combat such control…much the same way our founding fathers fought British rule and abuses.

            If you’re not part of the solution…

          • C’mon Zeke…if you really believe: “the insurance companys really are our customer just like in every other insurance claim deal”

            Than you would have to think that the party who struck your vehicle when running the stop sign is your customer too…and let them tell you how to repair the vehicle and how much they are willing to pay for the repair!

            Or…if you or a loved one needed life or death surgery that you wouldn’t mind the insurer telling the surgeon how to do the surgery…after all, the insurer would be paying for the operation!

            A wise man once said:
            Never Take Advice on How to Collect Money From Those That Ow it To You!”

            JMT…

          • jarmstead

            Mr. Barrett – that was well said:

            “Than you would have to think that the party who struck your vehicle when running the stop sign is your customer too…and let them tell you how to repair the vehicle and how much they are willing to pay for the repair!”

            I never heard that analogy, but; the latter one I use all the time. I forget who I got it from. I think Tony L. originated it in about 1988.

          • What’s the matter with “Y’All”?

            Shoot…Down here in Florida we even say “All Y’All”!

            Nothing wrong with being “country”!;-)

          • jarmstead

            Barrett R. Smith, AAM – by using the term “country” I mean no offense. When I think of someone being “country,” I am generalizing (which is admittedly prejudicial) about a group of people who are often the last ones to figure out the most important issues.

            As an example; Slavery and Medical Cannabis come to mind (past/future). In the past, the majority of the Southern part of the “country” decided that Slavery was worth killing/maiming thousands of soldiers and dividing an entire Nation. Today, they are the last to understand the importance and medicinal properties of a plant that most of the Northern States have already made medically “legal.”

            (Jason – Off Topic: I apologize, but I’m trying to explain something and need a reference point). While I realize that not all Southerners think this way, why do they insist on allowing the doctors/pharmaceutical companies to poison and kill people with chemo/radiation who could be healed by plants and phytocannabinoids?

            If “y’all” think the Insurance industry is greedy, you should look at the $956,000,000,000 per year that is spent on the pharmaceuticals and doctors and nurses for cancer patients. They have a world-wide success rate of 3% (meaning 97% of the people who take chemo – die within 2 years of its administration). Source: 2012, WHO.

            If you owned a collision shop and 97% of the vehicles were butchered and people died within 2 years, how long do you think that you’d stay “Opened?” As far as all Southerners go, I am grateful to know several who are “smart as a whip” and I love them like “brothers.”

            I’m not a bigot. However, I do see where certain demographics often offer bullies a better venue to succeed. Did anyone notice how those surveys by Mike Anderson leaned? The “South” didn’t get paid as much as the other States (for certain Operations) and their labor rates are depressed as well.

            Jason – I apologize for the “reference” but; it is all true and verifiable.

        • Truman Fancher III

          Well said.

        • Very well stated jarmstead!

      • Zeke

        ALSO REASONS JUST LIKE THIS OR THE “5400.00” BILL is why insurance companies are so critical of checks and balances on a repair shops final bills , because it’s so EFFING obvious that the shops bills are grossly inflated to hell and back. Situations just like this “rework bill” presented by this other shop just validates the unnecessary and over charging THATS BEING done by shops.

      • Truman Fancher III

        Zeke my friend you weren’t there. You can’t know the severity of the damages. When you act as if you can see through all this and smell “horse manure”, that alone makes you smell like it too. 🙂

        • Zeke

          I saw the pics and read the article , I think I can tell what they mean and what this HATERSHOPS agenda was from the moment the vehicle came in the shop!!! Stop acting like it’s not so. “Exposure” is going to start going back youalls way out here now. I’m tired of seeing this shit take place acrossed this country. Customers need this “reverse education” also. Ponzi schemes , scams , rackets , steering , scaring , fear driven or piece of mind , it’s all the same shit it’s all just plain ole SCAMS, to benefit the “scammers” and it’s all driven by fear for their “kids and families” riding around in a vehicle that they the HATER SHOP deems as “dangerous” in this case. I bet asscues has a used car lot owned by them next door to the bodyshop also, it’s a good way to get vehicles cheaply for resale in some cases. Lololol

          • Truman Fancher III

            Are you capable of responding in an adult manner? You seem to think using the term “hater” over and over again means something more than just your uneducated opinion. Sorry, but it’s just childish and doesn’t help your case, whatever that is.

          • Zeke

            A hater shop is a shop that exercises HATE against the drp bodyshops and the insurance companies in general. Basically they would backstabb any repair done by another shop except their own. These shops normally have techs who do the same to each other when the one they are back stabbing isn’t around to defend their self . It’s a learned behavior. You know the good ole boy system don’t you ?

          • Truman Fancher III

            I know what you mean by hater shop. Just sounds juvenile. I’m not suggesting back stab a shop because it’s a DRP. Do that and I’ll lose any credibility. (and yes…these post repair inspectors must be careful to keep emotion out of their work). Keep it about the facts and only the facts.

            The good ol’ boy system is familiar to me but foreign to our facility. Don’t assume it’s all backstabbing though I won’t deny a lot of that exists in our industry. I’m talking about (ready? don’t miss it) FRAUDULENT repairs.

          • Zeke

            Frankly pal you stated in the past on here quote:( Drps shops repairs are the ONES I as in YOU want to go after on the re-repairs). Did you or did you not? I have an exceptional photographic memory. So I have seen you have tasted your foot quite often on this forum …. I hope you disinfect them daily btw. They could give you a nasty infection. Lololo

          • Truman Fancher III

            Yes and I’ve never stated anything different. Going after “them” is going after the ones in my market that are known butchers and I know I can tie the insurer to them. There’s no contradiction in my words. If you had a photographic memory you’d spell better.

      • Truman Fancher III

        Zeke my friend you weren’t there. You can’t know the severity of the damages. When you act as if you can see through all this and smell “horse manure”, that alone makes you smell like it too. 🙂

      • Truman Fancher III

        Zeke my friend you weren’t there. You can’t know the severity of the damages. When you act as if you can see through all this and smell “horse manure”, that alone makes you smell like it too. 🙂

    • Truman Fancher III

      At this point the vehicle should have been totaled. Too much risk trying to properly repair behind someone who apparently over-pulled the unibody and God knows what else. That’s a liability nightmare. State Farm has deemed at least 4 vehicles total losses (5 actually but one consumer was dumb enough to take her vehicle back to the hacks…yep they hacked it again)….
      4 SF SS Hack jobs totaled
      1 AS hack total
      who’s next? 🙂

      • Bob Smith

        FINALLY! I knew there were more of you out there. Please explain how you can justify totaling a new car for minor imperfections in the repair!

        • Truman Fancher III

          I’m always out here. 🙂
          No one is suggesting totaling a vehicle for minor cosmetic imperfections. We’ve re-paired some of those. It’s the unibody issues and the fact that a PROPER re-repair would total the vehicle at this point. Just my never be humble opinion. Plus I’ve been a part of this process and that’s typically what the insurer wants to do.

          • Zeke

            If then all of these vehicles like this one would then be takin out and “crushed “then I would say , ok …whatever . However , they are just being resold and end back out on the road and someone makes a profit, so is it the SAFTEY everyone’s after here or is it just liability propaganda using safety as their crutches to promote such? I feel it is just that. In Lay men’s terms it’s all a bunch of GD bullshit and everyone out here with a brain knows it.

          • Truman Fancher III

            In many cases the shop buys the vehicle back and simply will sell it for a PROFIT. SO yeah I agree they should be totaled and sentenced to the salvage yard or crusher. I remember a Chief class where the instructor stated there was a Dodge truck that if a particular part of the frame was damaged it was to have a certificate of destruction applied to it.

          • Truman Fancher III

            I don’t completely disagree. I know instances in my market where shops have had to buy vehicles back and they just sell them. That’s a win win for the shop unless they have a problem selling one. I doubt that would be the case since they problem sell at just above repair costs so again …win win.. I do completely disagree with your assertion that Billy et al (myself included on a limited basis) is only out there for propaganda. Zeke, you have to face the fact that some of us out here have seen a major problem in our industry and if we don’t police ourselves, then what does that say about how we feel about our customers? Ourselves? Where is the pride?

          • Zeke

            Policing yourselves is fine , however I think youall are more interested in policing drp shops to get the work back into your own shops.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Think what you want even if it goes against the facts. We had an SUV that was repaired at a NON DRP shop and was repaired unsafely. The insurer had to total the vehicle even though it wasn’t repaired in their network. Wanna know why? Cuz the shop got with the adjuster to “save the car from totaling” by repairing a structural panel that should have been replaced. Insurer knew I’d made the fraudulent connection and they totaled the vehicle out. See it’s about tying the insurer to the repair process. THAT is what ALL this is about. Get the insurers out of the repair process and you can more easily get them out of the control. Insurer wants to involve themselves in the repair? They will be held liable. That’s the goal. DRP shops are immaterial.

          • Zeke

            The insurance companies do not want BAD repairs, if anything they want quality repairs matched to the condition the vehicles are in at the time of the repair. It’s case by case they only owe to put the vehicle back as close to the same condition that it was before the loss. This doesn’t mean Oem brand new in most cases ,it just means pre accident . If it’s a “dog vehicle” why in the hell does it matter if it gets an capa part thrown on it? The customer doesn’t give a shit, they would rather keep their car then have it totaled out because of a shop wanting to use the high dollar parts. The mentality you all have is OEM ,OEM ,OEM. The customer in most cases just wants cheap insurance more then anything else and most cases have their car back quick so they can ride. It’s all about completion dates along with competition and competitiveness in prices, and then of course high quality also. Or preloss condition. It’s not hard to obtain really if you get off all this legality bullshit and realize we are in the car repair business not “legal Mumbo jumbo crap for our livings”. Talk to the customer feel them out and then try and give them what they want , not what you as a hater shop wants.

          • Truman Fancher III

            I will tell you that insurers really don’t care one way or another. Point in fact a State Farm Estimatics manager came to the shop to reinspect an over-pulled frame on a Dodge Ram pickup a few years back. It was butchered at one of their SS shops while the owner’s son had it down at the college. Wanted us to repair it and out of convenience he went through the DRP system. Short of the long is this…the truck totaled and that Estimatics manager (known him for 20+ years) made the comment during the re-inspection. “I think we all want vehicles repaired properly.” He knew he was lying because he was the same guy that told me and others over the phone that they aren’t going to reimburse customers for charges even though he knew better. Fast forward to 24 months away from his retirement and the guy quits his job because he can no longer tow State Fraud’s line. Who can’t hold out for 24months? Said it wasn’t right what they were doing to customers and shops. See, the insurer is in business to make money, unfortunately most do it with a damn the torpedoes mentality. Saying they want “safe and proper (expensive) repairs” is NOT what they advertise on TV. It’s all about SPEED and low costs. (there’s your GD BS)

            Insurers in fact do NOT owe the vehicle to be put back in dog condition, even if it’s a dog. They owe a pre loss condition which would refer to functionality, appearance and safety must be factored. Furthermore an insurer cannot cause a vehicle to be in worse shape than it was before. Pre loss condition doesn’t mean they get a new paint job either. Insurers basically promise to reimburse for the loss of a covered claim up to the policy limits. Any involvement in the repair process by an insurer is not allowed unless they ELECT to repair the vehicle themselves, which they have that right. Otherwise, BUTT OUT! (case law talking, not me)

            If it’s a dog vehicle it matters only if the customer asks for that CRAPA part. The insurer has NO right to make that decision and neither does the shop. That is fraud IMNBHO. As cars become more and more advanced and sheet metal parts start playing more and more of a role in safety, imitation parts will be left behind.

            I agree 1000000000% that consumers shop price vs VALUE when it comes to insurers. Most are ignorant enough to stay with a company for 30 years because they feel they won’t be dropped. (wrong assumption we all know) That’s besides the point. The insurance policy is the same. The promise is supposed to be the same. “Indemnification” means to make whole no matter how much the premium paid.

            Wrong again. My mentality is not OEM OEM OEM. My recommendation to my customers is OEM OEM OEM but if they want an imitation part I will put it on, but they will be well educated as to the potential ramifications of said parts. They will also sign a separate contract stating that if there is a problem with the part specified by their insurer that problem will be between them and the insurer. My mentality is “what does the customer want” not “what does the customer deserve” or “what does the customer’s insurer want”. I have vehicles that would total out but what we do is try to use OEM parts (even if used and bolt on) and help the customer prioritize the cosmetic damages. However, if the vehicle totals, it totals. We still make a profit. We don’t total cars. We help more customers keep their cars. Some people only think they don’t want it totaled because they think they’ll end up backwards on the next one. This is because most consumers assume they’ll have to come out of pocket to buy another vehicle. If they do their HOMEWORK (consumer responsibility) they can negotiate a fair settlement so they can go out and buy a car with no out of pocket expense. I had 2 cars totaled and both times I could have gone out that day and replaced it for what I was paid by the insurer, or less.

            The legality “mumbo jumbo” is what gets us paid and our customers reimbursed. No matter what business you are in you MUST concern yourself with legal obligations. As a tech you MUST concern yourself as well. If not legally then morally. Preferably both. I’ve already said shops should NEVER promise or advertise pre-loss condition as it cannot be proven no more than your or our repairs can be proven safe unless they get tested independently. We must make GOOD FAITH (legal term) efforts when we repair and make responsible decisions (OEM DUMB ASS STATEMENTS is irresponsible thinking)

            In the end what I hate is FRAUDS. I bet you hate those too. That’s all I’m looking for is FRAUDS who did things behind the consumer’s back, which happens every day. We must re-educate the consumer because the insurer “says” and they “do”. Most people are sheep unfortunately and are too easily steered down the wrong path. I feel legally and morally obligated to treat them as I expect to be treated. If you work on my property, you work for ME, not my insurer and all repair decisions will go through ME. I will deal with my insurer. Why do I feel this way? Because I educated myself. I used to be quite gullible growing up thinking everybody loved Jesus like I do and is sweet as me. Bunk.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Having said that.

            Did you receive the letter about using A/M parts on a customer’s vehicle?

            If you have not, you will.

            Shops are having a hard time because they cannot prove A/M parts are Legal.

            None of these Lawyers is talking Quality Repairs or Safety. There is no need.

            You sound like a reasonable, smart and knowledgeable individual; you really think that you are prepared to prove that A/M parts are Legal?

            This is going to “obliterate this industry” because no one can “answer YES” to that question.

            In the words of one of these Lawyers, “they are sitting ducks.”

            Shops need to think about this before is too late. Is a simple question, with a simple answer.

          • Truman Fancher III

            From whom would I have received this? The rest of your post is confusing or you’re talking about something of which I’m unaware. You say shops are having a hard time to prove AM parts are “legal” or “illegal”?
            Which lawyers?
            Where have I said that AM parts are legal or illegal? There is no law in my state regarding the use of aftermarket parts other than if listed in an estimate it should be clear it’s not a factory part.

            I couldn’t care less whether AM parts are legal or illegal. My concern is what I do for my customer and what they desire to have on their vehicles.

            Who are these lawyers you are talking about?

            Please clarify for me because I’m kinda lost. “Sitting ducks?” Who’s saying AM parts are illegal?

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Sorry, at the end it will be better for you if I do not elaborate.

            Thank you for your reply.

            Jose Ivan Vilches.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Ok. I’ll just be confused then….albeit less since I looked into Jose. (that you?) Yeah I’m not really familiar with that particular case but read your/that letter.

            Still don’t know what it has to do with me or why it would be “better” for me if you don’t elaborate. That’s what’s confusing me or you have me confused with someone else.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            All I can say for now is that if you do get it, the federal law provides a “safe harbor” on a “one time basis.”

            I do not want to hinder your ability to have access to that “safe harbor.”

            I do not know how many law firms are currently exploiting shops, what I know is that they are using my Letter to Judge Presnell.

            If I am correct, their goal is to use shops to get to the insurance industry’s pockets.

            Thanks.

            BTW, if you have more that 15 employees, and have a “public website”, you could get a “letter” from a firm in FL telling you that your website does not meet the ADA as required by Federal Law.

          • Truman Fancher III

            I don’t need a safe harbor as I’m not anyone’s target. I like the notion they are going after (DRP?) shops to tie the insurer to the repair. Am I reading you correctly there? If so that’s what I do when I run across a poorly repaired vehicle.

            No DRPs , no have 15 employees, no have public website, very anti-AM parts…only a Facebook page 🙂

            I really think you have me confused with someone else.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            You are right.

          • jarmstead

            Truman – he’s probably giving you all those “stars” because what you said was so true.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Nah we got it straightened out. He did have me mixed up with someone else and deleted his post. I should probably delete mine too. 🙂

          • jarmstead

            Zeke – Insurers only seek “the minimum acceptable repair for the lowest possible cost.” This is from statements from insurance Claims Supervisors made in deposition/s in two cases I know of. Under oath or penalty of perjury, they had to make these statements. Can you guess why?

            It had to be from internal memos or e-mails they initiated that had already been “discovered.”

          • I can’t speak for others but I started doing post repair inspections while operating my collision center to instill some accountability within my market as I was being told that I was “The Only One” when seeking compensation from my customers for basic procedures and materials.

            Wreck Check came along at the right time and I acquired a W/C license-system and decided to see if I was indeed “the only one”.

            I found that in many cases other repairers were not doing simple things such as removing outer handles, removing moldings, using weld-thru primers, matching inner colors and seam sealers, wet-sanding and polishing and many more necessary and quality oriented processes. I also found many instances of fraud whereas items and procedures provided for were not being done or done properly. We also found whereas aftermarket parts were being used whereas OEM parts were called and paid for.

            Trust me when I say that we did not do it for the attention or “propaganda”! We were not highly looked upon by our industry colleagues or the insurers but our efforts were extremely effective at getting many more processes and procedures provided for, a benefit of which our entire market benefited!
            Once the quality repairers understood our efforts and the benefits, they would refer consumers who had received bad repairs to us as to expose the practices of those repairers who took unfair advantage of consumers to help clean up the industry.

            One of the side benefits was that we became known as the industry experts who check the experts and the “go to shop” for those who were seeking quality over cost.

          • Zeke, you’ve been around long enough and have no doubt seen butchered repairs that you would not want your family to travel in. I know I have.
            Your right, some vehicles deserve to be crushed and at the very least designated as parts only salvage and never to be driven again unless properly re-repaired. That is not within the repairer or PRI professional’s realm of authority and only the consumer and insurer can address that issue as part of the settlement. I can state that ADE encourages our clients to give that strong consideration in their negotiations.

          • Zeke

            Barrett, yes you are correct. I repaired some big , big wrecks back in my day that I’ll be the first to sit here today and say I wasn’t very proud of when they were done , unfortunately I was young and did the best I could with what I had to work with and the fact that I was not experienced enough to tackle some of the “real train wrecks” we used to have to repair in the shops, however I learned from most every mistake I made over the years and luckily no one was ever injured or killed from the ugly mess but now I think they were butt ugly internally… I think now looking back . However I “never ever” skimped on any welding or structural unsafeness , but I did indeed repair some tore up autos that should have never ever been repaired. I learned extremely well from it and it made me the tech I am today which I wouldn’t give anything for those years of experience I gained by tackling those huge wrecked jobs over thirty some years ago. They all left and went down the road with out falling apart or eating the tires off ha and all the customers picked them up, however in today’s world I feel I hacked them up or should I say youself would have had a field day reinspecting one of a few that come to mind still , lol, but that was then and this is now , its a whole different deal out here (;

        • Truman Fancher III

          I’m always out here. 🙂
          No one is suggesting totaling a vehicle for minor cosmetic imperfections. We’ve re-paired some of those. It’s the unibody issues and the fact that a PROPER re-repair would total the vehicle at this point. Just my never be humble opinion. Plus I’ve been a part of this process and that’s typically what the insurer wants to do.

        • Truman Fancher III

          I’m always out here. 🙂
          No one is suggesting totaling a vehicle for minor cosmetic imperfections. We’ve re-paired some of those. It’s the unibody issues and the fact that a PROPER re-repair would total the vehicle at this point. Just my never be humble opinion. Plus I’ve been a part of this process and that’s typically what the insurer wants to do.

        • Bob, the intent is to inspect and expose remaining damages, flaws and defects. ADE’s goal, each and every time is to find quality and thorough repairs, unfortunately that is becoming less and less frequent and it’s likely due to the pressures of imposed and unjustified cycle times along with the absence of procedures and allowances in repair Blue-prints.

          While generally speaking “minor Imperfections” are not the cause of repaired vehicle’s becoming total losses. The cost of re-repair is.
          Keep in mind that a simple oversight or omission of a required procedure such as:
          1.proper measurement and correction of structural damage prior to the replacement of major panels (i.e quarter panel, rear trunk floor, apron, rail etc.).
          2. Failure to apply weld-thru primer before installing welded panels (i.e. as those noted above)

          The combined/total costs of such re-repairs, in conjunction with the initial repair attempt, can often exceed the state’s threshold to warranty total loss designation.

          Of course many times, to mitigate damages (re-repair costs, rental, diminished value, litigation etc.), the insurer

          • Bob Smith

            OK Barrett, you come across as an ethical business man with good intentions. For that wish you well. I personally have had no experience with “hater shops” but I see it on the horizon. I congratulate you for seeing the need and or opportunity to improve the quality of repairs in this industry regardless of your location, we’ve earned our bad reputation years ago. However, I’ve seen huge steps taken in a better direction in the last 5-6 years and am concerned about articles like this that seem to be lacking in actual evidence and still raise so much concern as it pops up on, granted a trade based publication, but it has also raised issues locally. My initial knee-jerk reaction was – how can award tapeline ruin a car. I agree with your invisible repair theory, we have the technology these days.
            After reading the article to correct that Truman guy I started thinking about the “slightly out of tolerance” comment.
            By coincidence, I had a maxima hit in the front yesterday, since it was up in clamps and system was up n running I measured the rear of the car. I was very surprised, have considered Asian built cars to be fairly accurate for years but when I saw -6 on an undamaged part “frame rail” I’ve been duped! 6mm short on a car with no visible damage and less than 6k miles, how can this be? Front was much closer btw easy pull, oem parts =happy customer. But, what if Jordan type gets that car n finds that 6mm issue? I know,I’ll probably get fired for not fixing it…

          • Zeke

            Bob the new Un damaged vehicles aren’t that perfect . I’ve run into the same mess in the past. I had a new Corolla I think it was that was 2010 about one year old at the time and it was hit in the rear and when I pulled the car to where everything fit nice , the 1/4s and rear body etc…were all being repaired (it was dumped in the rear) anyhow I measured the final just cause they wanted a final print out for the file, it was 11mm low on the left rear rail and 8 on the rt one. Yet the new deck lid and all the gaps and the 1/4s other then the slap file and peck marks that needed filler yet were perfectly straight and the car sat straight on the rack and visibly was squared up. I was like wtf?? So I said ok …I’ll trust it and go ahead and pull the rails in specs and print it out. When I did it all went to hell !!!! The trunk gaps the 1/4 s even started to buckle once it went in the blue on screen of the measurements !!!!! So I was like screw this I just printed it out so it said it was in specs and then I pulled the car back down till everything looked good again and rolled with it. Here’s a good example of the bullshit we deal with out here , with people like this Jordan guy he’s full of shit!!! And doesn’t have a clue. “Bad Measurements” do not always mean something is wrong to me in this trade , this trade is not like wood working or cabinet building.

          • Thanks Bob for having an open mind and kind remarks.

            I grew up in a family owned body shop in Alaska and opened my own in Florida upon getting out of the Air Force a. I knew how to do body work and paint but not knowing how to run a business. This is what I see as the biggest problem today with the collision repair industry…too many Bodymen running body shops rather than businessmen and women operating businesses.

            MY intent has been and continues to help those who need it and instill accountability on both insurers and repairers to where they see the need for better processes, training and education.

            The tools are out there today that didn’t exist when my father ran our shop. He would go to the NACE and other industry expositions and come back and apply all that he learned and while he was a good body man and a truly “Good Neighbor” with a great deal of integrity he was not a businessman in the true sense of the word. He provided well for me and my 6 siblings but after I attained true business acumen I could see where over the years he’d left allot of money on the table being the ‘nice guy’ just as many still do today.

            Proper documentation has enabled many repairers to avoid such liabilities as you speak of while placing it back on the insurers and while a repairer may be held accountable for not seeing a loss related issue they must first be afforded the consideration to perform proper diagnostic activities. With proper documentation a repairer can and will be paid more for doing what they do and distance themselves from any unnecessary and avoidable liabilities when not properly compensated to incur them. from the time a vehicle arrives at a shop there’s nothing that is done, from pre-wash to road testing, there’s nothing that doesn’t incur the shop liabilities of which they shouldn’t be compensated for!

            Thanks again!

          • jarmstead

            Bob – that may have been “transportation damage” that was “covered” up. You’d be surprised at how much damage occurs during the migration of a vehicle from Point A – to Point B – to Point C.

            I have an associate who’s good friend has owned (for over 30 years) a Transportation business that ships from NY/NJ to all over the USA (and a lot to the U.K.). These guys have their own “tricks of the trade” that are meant to fool the best.

            Even though he moves mostly new OEM vehicles, they have a subsidiary that transports Used vehicles. It would sicken you to learn what they are capable of.

          • Bob Smith

            Actually.. No not in this case, I’ve been in touch with friends in the manufacturing industry, and while they won’t go into specifics, the general idea seems to point there. I have worked with the shipping guys too, years ago, so I know what you’re saying..
            TBH, I’ve worked with the 3 popular measuring systems for over 25 years and find discrepancies like this all the time, usually it comes down to the measurements not being updated.

      • Bob Smith

        Think you need to reread the article.. The Statefarm adjuster agreed to about 500 bucks to correct the repair after all parties involved (except the owner) discussed the detailed inspection of the repair… It was only after everyone left that the cost jumped to over the 5k mark..I’m gonna guess the car was still on a frame machine, I just wonder f I could cause 5k in damage with noone watching?

        • Truman Fancher III

          You are simply speculating to meet your point of view. That said, thanks for pointing that out. I did misread that $5400 and from where it came. That sounds more like the SF I know and have experienced.

          • Zeke

            It’s pretty simple really where the 5400.00 came from , after they saw the original repair bill which I bet was right around the 5400.00 mark that’s when they decided that they can get the same amount. It always works this way with these hate shops that’s how they get work !!!! They seek out rerepairs that are done at a drp shop , they scare the hell out of the customer and say it’s an unsafe car unless THEY redo the whole job. Which then the original shop with the program aggrement through SF holds they to have to pay. Really it’s robbery committed by the hate shops.

          • Zeke

            And may I add many of these hate shops probably try and just purchase the said vehicle from the customer after the other shop buys or pays out for the car . Then in turn cosmetically Doctor them up and flip them for a profit. It’s a gdamn RACKETT people wake the fuck up!!!!! Beware of a bodyshop that also has a used car lot attached to it.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Now you’re just being an idiot. The racket is the shop buying the car it butchered and reselling it. There was only one car I wanted to buy (that little old lady) but she unfortunately took it back to the butcher and had it re-butchered rather than let SF total it out. She let me re-re-inspect the repairs. They did nothing more than cover up rust with metal etch and beat the floor a little straighter and cover it with tons of Qpads. BTW..shop charged her for a $220.00 muffler and all they did was saw off the tip and replace it with one from an auto parts store. They pulled back the bent muffler and welded metal bars across the turn in the exhaust pipe because it had been pushed forward. Probably 30 minutes worth of work and a $220 charge. Sound like I’m hatin that shop or blatant fraud? Who’s running the racket? SF didn’t kick them off the program.

          • jarmstead

            Unfortunately Zeke, you’re describing what the DRP shops do when the insurer makes them buy the vehicle back after they’ve indemnified the insured and “Totaled the vehicle.” I’ve seen dealership DRP shops buy back $90 K in poor repairs in less than 6 months.

            Every time, it was on their Used Car lot within 96 hours of them getting a “clean” Title from the insurer.

            That’s the game Zeke; not the other way around. That way, they stay on that insurer’s DRP program and minimize their losses from their “ill-gotten gains” because God was watching out for some poor consumer.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Again your opinion is noted but all you can really do is speculate. I’ll give you my own personal experience. Our first re-repair was $6700.00. The original repair was $6900.00. The original repair excluded many necessary items and ignored damaged areas. The $6900 re-repair costs included those items and re-do’ing most of what they screwed up. The DRP shop for USAA made decisions to put a few spot welds in a rear floor (van) reinforcement and caulk the rest. Using your logic they just decided what they thought was best. hmmmm? The other re-repair estimate we did for a GEICO customer was (wait for it) $5400.00. However we were working on the rear end of the vehicle when we found the offending front end repair and there was some overlap but GEICO owed the man $5400. Our final bill was a little less than that. Can’t really remember what the GEICO shop charged but it was way less than $5400.00 but the vehicle was improperly and unsafely repaired. Also there was a charge for something that wasn’t performed, just undercoated to hide. (DRP gotta make a profit somehow right?) You saying I robbed these VERY happy consumers? Sounds like you who’s doing the robbing backwards. For the record, we did not re-do the entire USAA DRP job. We did most of it. Allstate totaled one out last year that we discovered from the same shop as the USAA hack job came from. ALLLSTATE decided that with the cost to properly re-repair, even though they said they’d get some money back from the shop the vehicle would still be a total. Shop again covered up fraudulent charges with undercoating and plastic under covers. Who’s robbing who here? Ya know you can’t just write up stuff to get to a dollar figure and have everyone just agree because of the butcher job. All charges to the vehicle owner must be substantiated. You can’t make such assumptions. We re-repaired a job for a State Farm customer (mostly cosmetic) and they short paid him on the re-repair. They didn’t tell him I was overcharging just told him that’s all they were going to pay. Who’s robbing who?

          • Zeke

            Like I said , the proof is right in your puddin. It’s easy to do a rerepair and look like Heros to the customers when you write your own sheet and cycle time is not an issue . wtf? Any shop can do that the second time around when the customer is riding in a rental that only the “first repairing shop” is paying for. If you like “sloppy seconds” and earning your living this way then go for it. Myself I want no parts of it, I’ll knock the car out the right wY on the first go round and don’t need to worry about the “sloppy seconds & hate shops” corn holing .

          • Zeke; If every technician had your honor and integrity when performing repairs this article and ensuing discussion wouldn’t have occurred and re-repairs wouldn’t be an issue. Unfortunately that is not the case and as long as technicians are held to the wall on cycle times and not quality, unfortunately this issue will continue to raise its ugly head.

          • Zeke

            Barrett I’m held to the same cycle times as any other one of them are. I choose to try and do both highest possible quality “and safeness” of course is always important also, I also cycle the cars to the best of my abilties I work smart , I remove doors for blending if I have a whole front end that’s being replaced and I have the paint shop refinish all the parts Off of the car. Mean While I’m putting in structural pieces rails rad supports and then “I personally” do all the unistructure cuting in and matching the Oem over spraying and proper colored primers then I cavity wax everything and then assemble. 90% of my jobs are already painted prior. This way it’s as preaccident as possible, then all the bolts are touched up with a touch up brush and it’s a clean job. Also that increases cycle time tremendously and my touch time on the job falls because I build and trim out the car all at the same time. Plus this frees up the booth for multiple jobs being refinished at one time. WORK SMART PEOPLE NOT HARD.

          • Thanks for sharing that Zeke! I agree that doing it properly and thoroughly is the smart way to work and it also helps your comp-any keep the promises they make and earn that customer’s trust and confidence and in return, their referrals for life!

            “Integrity is what one does when they believe no one is watching” and it’s apparent that you are a man of integrity who believes in “dong unto others as you would want done unto you”!

            I wish all others would strive for this level of professionalism! That way I and others could just deal with Diminished Value and not poorly performed repairs!

            Good for you!

          • Zeke

            Thx Barrett , I work unsupervised a lot , however I have a conscience and am not going to do something shady or unsafe when I know it, just because I think no one will see it because it’s still being done. “Be sure your sins will find you out” they always seem to in life I tell you that for sure whether it’s repairing cars or simply “ILL gotten gain” , it’s going to seek you back out in time.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Zeke wrote: “Be sure your sins will find you out” they always seem to in life I tell
            you that for sure whether it’s repairing cars or simply “ILL gotten
            gain” , it’s going to seek you back out in time.”

            VERY GOOD! You’re now getting where I’m coming from and my motivation. 😛

          • 😉

          • Truman Fancher III

            I’ll leave you to your assumptions. You know you are wrong and frankly I think your apparent comments are based on a guilty conscious. That’s just my opinion like you have yours. 😉

          • CML

            INSURANCE COMPANIES ARE IN BUSINESS TO TAKE MONEY IN NOT PAY IT OUT

          • Truman Fancher III

            Yeah they arrogantly think that don’t they? 🙂

          • Bob Smith

            What did YOU get in this business for?

          • Zeke

            He got in this business to repair customers vehicles exactly like the Oems tell him he should “the proper way” and to reinspect everyone else’s work to make sure they also are working hard and stupid to earn their livings like most retarded shops on here are pushing for LMFAO!!!!! They don’t care about the money they just want to do it all by the Oem repair standards. Lololol

          • Truman Fancher III

            To make money. However I know that I have to give something of equal value to my customer. I certainly didn’t get into business just to take money from people. That’s what robbers and thieves do.

          • Bob Smith

            Somehow from you it sounds like “splitting hairs”

          • Truman Fancher III

            Then you may need to work on your reading comprehension. Given some of your replies to my comments recently I’d say your comprehension does need much work. Since you seem confused let me clarify for you….”Taking money in” vs selling a product or service for money for profit is as different as night and day given the context that anonymous CML stated. Insurers job IS to pay out money for losses. It’s a CONTRACT. (you know what that is right?) That’s what they are paid to do. That is the service (promise) they sell. They know they won’t be required to fulfill as many promises as they sell so they make profits. So how does your brain get to thinking insurers only function is to collect money? Legally speaking that is incorrect. OR…are you just being obtuse?

          • Bob Smith

            Somehow I knew you would come out and attack me for that statement. It seems to be what you are best at, putting people down any time they show any signs of disagreeing with you.
            To me, you epitomize the term “hater” and since you, God forbid, somehow own a shop, define the “hater shop” mentality that this article has brought to light.
            I have noticed some in you line of work present themselves as professionals and show genuine concern for the industry and the trade, you however tend to jump at any chance to belittle anyone who attempts to challenge you. For them I give praise, even though I don’t know them, they speak of honor, respect, and integrity. I’ll pause to let you look those up…
            You, have chosen to claim everyone ignorant, stupid, or simply thieves. Gotta go with what you know I guess.. I suggest before you reply to this post, you reread all of you previous posts and check for the errors. I’d do it for you but it hurts my brain the first time I tried.
            I do have 1 question for you though… Was it you, or your mommy that fought so hard for all losers to get a trophy.
            BTW.. While you reread through all yours, your peers may be hinting at something, I doubt you’ll figure it out but I thought I’d be nice and give you a clue.

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Popcorn, anyone?

          • Zeke

            The Truth hurts the “haters” when you feed it right back to them just how it is!!!! My goal is to start exposing them as what they really are. I know what they are and so will the whole country when it’s over. They can take their Oem and their proper repair standards and wipe their asses with them they still are nothing but hack ass haters like they always have been only this go around they haven’t got any work in their shops due to the program shops swallowing the mother load so this is their NEW GAME!!!! Lmfao!!! You shops out here need to quit “reacting” everytime one of you get hated on. The cars are not what “they make” them out to be stop be. so stop being so stupid and think they are unsafe and your techs who repaired them suck. Just realize that you didn’t do your job in the front office and probably are just as much to blame as the person who repaired the car and you ended up with a pissed off customer who then reached out and fell victim to the NON DRP HATER NETWORK, and now they panicked your customer and are holding the car hostage with horse shit accusations until it’s resolved.

          • Bob Smith

            I’m not a shop Zeke.. Just a tech, just thought I could get ahead of the game a lil with some new info.. They don’t scare me at all,I’ll fix this car the same as the last same as the next till I find a better way to do it.

          • Zeke

            Oh I know that. I was talking about Truman. Anyhow , You see the “Haters” on here of one feather always flock together. I like running solo on here it doesn’t bother me who disagrees , I don’t care , it just makes me stronger in my opinions. People on here HATE me literally , but I also bet in the same sense respect me at the same time, yet would never admit it. And also if they really “know this trade” know I’m right and probably wish they had the balls to admit it.

          • jarmstead

            Zeke – you never did answer my original question at the top of the page. What would you do if this was your vehicle (or your wife’s)? Simple question and like Bob Smith would say, “for $100,000.00 a year in DRP labor earnings, what would you do, Zeke?

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Zeke, stop, we both know that ranting on this forum helps you forget about other thing.

          • Truman Fancher III

            What truth?

          • Bob Smith

            Ooh movie night?.. Movie quotes trivia for 100 “are you obtuse?” Shawshank Redemption.
            My turn.. You have been weighed, you have been measured, you have been found wanting, for 200. 🙂

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Bob, in July I will 60 years old, I came to this country when I was 24, at 46 I had let my father die to help my mother fight cancer.

            As long as you have respect for that guy in the mirror, what is the point in getting upset about someone’s comment?

            You have to admit that Truman, right or wrong, had enough respect for you to give you his opinion about your comment.

            Bob, I am a “fucking Immigrant” living in NJ, I would have kill my self a long time ago if I did give a fuck about what people thought of me.

            Life is not fair, save your anger for the people you care.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Obtuse it is then….and I’m being kind.

          • Bob Smith

            More attacks, more fun, oh boy. If you prefer it’s Robert, and no I’m not your peer, I know this because I know what a “peer” is.
            As to answering your question, I am a simpleton. I know my place in the food chain. I have no business either aspiring to becoming a CEO of a major Corp. Nor telling them how to run said Corp.
            All I do is fix wrecked cars, all day, every day, that’s what I know. Ask me about that, and I’ll answer most any question you have.
            I really don’t see how I could be accused of deflecting or whining, but I’d be happy for you to believe me obtuse.
            We tend to reap what we sow in life, and in this industry. I wish you a bountiful harvest…

          • Truman Fancher III

            you “fix” cars? When you fix a dog or cat they don’t work no more. Just saying. I agree you should probably not address questions in which you are not qualified to answer.

          • Truman Fancher III

            What is all this whining about attacks? I believe you trolls came here to call shops “haters” (juvenile) and you whine when someone calls you to the carpet?

            Get over yourself troll. Either add something of VALUE to the discussion or whine somewhere else.

            BTW…you “fix” cars? When you “fix” a dog or cat they don’t work anymore.

          • Bob Smith

            I have no point of view, I have been on this site for a few weeks now simply looking for a simple answer to a simple question. Closest I’ve come is someone trying to sell legal documents. I’m beginning to think Zeke is right to a degree. I’ve come to a conclusion. I hope you pick your battles wisely 😉

          • Zeke

            Ha of of course I’m right , I know this rodeo , fix the gdamn cars cover your ass by detailing your work out to avoid these hater shop idiots , “work smart” “”not hard”” and stupid , I seriously doubt they can shove their bora scopes all up through the globs of cavity wax and replacement expanding foam required , in my jobs with getting a smeared camera lense. Lolol, make sure your gaps are perfect make sure your customers are pleased and these hater shops can go rot in hell as far as I’m concerned. Their nothing butt scam artists.

          • Bob Smith

            Good call man.. I’m all over it!

          • Truman Fancher III

            What legal documents? Who’s selling those and what are they for? If you believe Zeke is right and have read his childish rants then you have only been here for a few weeks. 🙂

            Listen to the grownups. By the way. If you post you HAVE a point of view. If you don’t wish to share it, don’t post, just lurk. Your point of view was in your first reply to me. I like at least that you asked a question rather than doing a “zeke” and just applying your own spin.

        • jim- collision master tech.

          The article does not actually state when the shop wrote the estimate only mentions the $$$.

  • billy_walkowiak

    Great job Jordan, keep exposing the hack shops and the hack techs !

    • Rodney Bryarn

      I think it’s High time for this industry to start exposing people like “yourself” for what they (really) are and what their true Agendas are.

      • billy_walkowiak

        I’m an entrepreneur, I make sure vehicles are repaired properly, an advocate for consumers, exposing, liars , cheats, thieves , and no talent hacks. One question Rodney. If the insurance company paid $700 to put in a wheel house in your moms car and the shop did not do it. Your mom , kids ECT were in potential danger you would be ok with that, or would you want your moms car to be fixed properly and make sure that no one stole money from your mom?

        • Rodney B.

          We don’t “save parts” anymore in this industry. The estimated vehicle should reflect the repair made yes. As far as a repaired wheelhouse v/s a replaced one in my moms car goes there’s nothing that would deem the car unsafe because of that. A wheel housing is just mostly tin and they are very repairable so that’s not a good safe or unsafe scenario to use.. BTW the first rule in “sales” (which I consider you just a salesman Selling propaganda) is to KNOW YOUR PRODUCT which the example you used reflects your knowledge “NOT ” how many vehicles have you repaired in your life? …… That’s what I thought .

          • billy_walkowiak

            So your saying a un repaired weld in wheel house has no structure support at all and can not effect the way the vehicle was engineered? You would bet your families life on it ? It can not effect air bag de I have never repaired a vehicle, but in the proper hands I’ll I need is OEM specs or Alldata to tell me if it’s fixed properly. I’m sure you have fixed 1000’s and I’m 100% sure I could find faulty repairs on many of your cars. Would you like to make a bet? What’s the name of your shop or where you work I’ll inspect 10 of your cars with you standing there. If I find no improper repairs according to OEM I’ll give you $500. You on?

          • Rodney

            Improper or proper repairs are opinions only I don’t have to satisfy you or anyone else. I only need to satisfiy my customers who hold OWNERSHIP to the vehicle I’m repairing!! You and many like you including the Oems can kiss my ass you people mean nothing to me or to the vehicles I repair. And to answer your question about the wheelhouse etc… It all depends on the damages on it or and the type of vehicle we are talking about every vehicle is different and it’s all case by case. You dope, all you all can go pound sand up your A$$.

          • billy_walkowiak

            That is exactly the response I expected.

          • Rodney B.

            Well sir It’s the truth. Who in the heck are you? You are nobody really, except just a mouth piece or person with some online info that suppiles opinions or written instructions for a way to perform a said proper car repair. whoopee? Where’s you’re facts and proof that the Unsafeness will occur if it’s not followed ? and the recrashed vehicle proving what’s being said if anything or anything your pointing at on an reinspects job that’s proving its truly unsafe? Has it been PROVEN to be unsafe? Or is it just some Oem or I-car “speculation” or really procedure or recommendations of doing the task? I know the answer already to this question and so do the Big insurance companies and many of the seasoned techs doing the work for their livings out here . You do not hold any concrete proof of anything you say when you people say it. I mean building a case on a vehicle and marking all over it with a pen while a person flaps their gums about this or that isn’t “proving” anything. Scaring the customers ? Maybe? But thats not providing any real proof.

          • billy_walkowiak

            We have 100 % proof on everything we do. That’s indisputable . Why the heck would anyone present something without documented proof…. Oh that’s right you don’t believe in OEM or ICAR or documentation .

          • Rodney

            No , I really don’t believe they have the answers to our trade. The reason why is because they don’t REPAIR vehicles for a living for one also they build only “brand new vehicles” on an assembly line and may crash test them in controlled crashes but that’s not real world. I-car is in business to make profits and they also do not repair vehicles for their living so again not real world . However both icar and the Oems do provide good illustrations and examples of ways to do a task in repairing but that’s all 90% of it is , 10% maybe “safety related mandates ” by the car makers but most of it’s just one way of many of doing the task at hand for an experienced skilled worker to refer to if its needed but that’s all. I’m fully educated in all data and the Oems bulletins they put out . But because I DO THE WORK FOR MY LIVING I can see what they truly mean or do not mean. It’s not the only proper way to do this job .

          • Truman Fancher III

            Many you guys are really dumb. They design em, they know how to tell you the best way to repair them. Why is that so hard for you numskulls to understand?

          • Zeke

            Truman it’s Probably because we all out here doing the work are not dumb enough to just “trust idiots” who only build shit nowadays that is proven and fails constantly. There are more recalls and acrossed the board brand new vehicle design screw ups done by your HOLYER THEN YOU OEMS then ever in new vehicle history , that’s why. So why on earth would a professional repairer of vehicles willfully follow crap suggestions at times that changes constantly like we change are underwear? Only the Weak minded idiots need to be told how to do their jobs constantly and especially when it’s just to cover their ass more then anything else.Whether or not they are really “good safe procedure” or not really doesn’t seem to even matter to these sheep walking to the slaughter . I guess huh? This is why , and tell me I’m wrong about the crap designs and mountains of recalls for their eff ups . I’ll take my own chances like many do at least I know it’s right.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Why you ask? Because your opinion may not and probably will not overrule the OEM’s in court. I know I know…I’ve never been to court either but a wise man once told me “whatever you do that affects your customer ask yourself would a judge find it reasonable”. Would a judge find your opinion for how you repaired something reasonable? OR Would they say you didn’t follow the recommendations. According to some who’ve been there and done that the latter is all that matters. Gray area? Maybe, maybe not, but you can’t use OEM’s recalls as a reason to make your own repair decisions, no matter how long you’ve done this. Let’s face it, recalls for airbags and zero recalls for unsafe unibody design are not an apples to apples comparison as you want it to be. They certainly won’t think much of your opinion that all their suggestions (recommendations) are “crap”. While I have my own opinion about some engineers, I still say it’s best to consider their recommendations. My only problem with OEM recs is the fact that they cover ONE scenario and not multiple options. You can never say what you do is right/correct unless you have it independently tested. In fact, you can’t do what the OEMs recommend and say it’s as good as original. What we must hope is that what we do is within tolerances that aren’t published.

          • Zeke

            Legality , lawyers , and instigators in this trade, is what’s put this particular topic where it’s at. It’s not about SAFETY it’s more about potential shop liability. This is my whole problem with this topic. Stop using “kids and family” and “peoples mothers” as the crutches to push it. I know better.

          • Truman Fancher III

            You contradict yourself. It IS about safety which is directly tied to shop liability. I know you think you can just do whatcha want and you’ll be OK but you and I both know that’s not true. Liability is something insurers run from…..hence “liability gets you paid”. Don’t miss the boat because you think all this is BS. The point is “here” and your opinion of what you think the point is is way over there.

          • Zeke

            Truman fine then, however the area I’m in I would literally starve to death if I worked the Oem “proper as you say way” it’s to competitive I still do proper work that’s safe but honestly I have “got to work smart” not hard or I’ll go belly up in no time. I just cover my ass when I work smart.

          • Zeke

            Can you blame me really? It’s survival out here.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Zeke everybody says that they’d starve. My father said it too. I’ve always said if you ignore “competitive” and set yourself APART from the “competition” you’ll be amazed at what can be achieved. I know you think you are doing safe work and you may be. I think we do it too….but the difference is I know the potential liability when I make decisions outside the OEM recommendations. The key thing is “liability gets you paid”. The collision industry isn’t like a retail store. Our version of competition is vastly different. Set yourself apart from the hacks.

          • Zeke

            That doesn’t apply to the insurance paying purse! Hense MSOS !! That’s why they are popping up just like walmarts and Walgreens everywhere . To flush out youall just watch

          • Truman Fancher III

            Sure it does because everything you and I do is “customer pay” from a legal standpoint. YES, it’s treated differently than a typical out of pocket pay job but since the insurer never signs the contract and they “pay” with someone else money it’s alllllll customer pay. One would be smart to keep it that way.

          • Bob Smith

            Hey Billy, I’ll up it to an even 1000 and only look at 5.. You up for It?

          • billy_walkowiak

            You want me to inspect yours? Heck if you want me to inspect them tells me you might just be fixing em right. As far as the other guy who says OEM means nothing . That’s the cars I want.

          • Clyde P.

            Just my opinion here the Oems do not own any customers vehicles , they sold it. Once the vehicle is sold its now “used” and now it belongs to the owner to do as he pleases with it, the Oems give a warranty but the warranty is limited not lifetime. So really the Oems haven’t got say so in anything . Actually the only way I feel that the Oems should be given power over a sold vehicle that’s being repaired is if they offer a LIFETIME warranty to the buyer of it when they buy it . Other then that their opinions or whatever are just that “opinions” nothing else.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Clyde you need to understand the legal system. If you use your words in court to explain why a car you repaired go someone killed then you lose day one. The OEMs have every obligation to put out recommended repair procedures on vehicles THEY engineer and build. What gives you the right to think you know how better do so something than that vehicle’s designers?

          • Bob Smith

            Yes..sounds like his shop would be a playground for you.My question is, as a consumer advocate would you list the issues and let the shop correct the repair? Or try to make a federal case over a missed hard edge tape line that “ruined the car”.

          • billy_walkowiak

            I inform the shop 1st and explain in detail what I found . They can 1) come look, 2) ask for photos , 3) bow up lie and get burnt

          • Bob Smith

            But not be given the opportunity to correct the issues and return for your approval?

          • billy_walkowiak

            That’s not my call that’s the customers call. I’m hired to represent and protect the customer , my customer.. If the shop is willing to step up and let us inspect after re repair , we encourage the cusromer to give them a second chance .

          • Bob Smith

            First of all, the benefit of Drps is the warranty.. In shops I work in, if a customer has a problem,they bring it back until the repair is satisfactory. I understand your window of opportunity to be able to step inl and panic the customer into believing the vehicle is no longer safe to drive.. if that’s true, it gets towed back to my shop and management, insurance reps and whomever g et involved to correct the issue. Or..once again.. Federal case over a tape line?

          • Zeke

            Sorry for barging in on the question, but really we both you and I already know the answer to your question. Of course they make a federal case out of the tape line and other crap they find !! Why else is it in this article on BSB we are reading and ALSO on the tv news? I feel they could care less about the customer really , their whole agenda is simple which is to expose , expose ,expose and collect a pay check for themselves in the process. It’s not for any other reason but to discredit all DRP SHOPS. If they really cared about these customers out here wouldn’t they expose the hacking ass NON drp shops on here also? These non drp hacked vehicles out here have a customer attached to them also or do they not? That’s why I hate PRI PEOPLE because I see the double standards and their whole agenda.

          • Bob Smith

            I apologize for ignoring your post Zeke, but I had my own agenda. I can’t belittle a guy trying to make a paycheck,whether I agree or not, I just wanted to get a good feel for what these guys are after. Ignorance is bliss, but it’s costly in this industry lately.

          • Zeke

            No apology needed. I’m pretty sure what they are after also. The problem I have with them is its hurting many people that are out here trying to do the best they can with what this trade gives us as techs to work with. We have cheaper estimates and demanded cycle times and yet still for the most part really do good quality work . All of us are trying to do a decent repair yet still feed our families. PRI inspectors look for ANYTHING they can to build a case against the drp repair shop who did the repair, which will really just fall on the techs head that did the job , not really anyone else, and that’s wrong. None of these repairs are “unsafe or hacked” as bad as this Wooten guy is making them out to be. If they were then I would feel different . This vehicle here is going to cost some tech out here his job probably and that tech will get the blame for what he was pushed into by management to put out the door and frankly I feel sorry for all these techs because I’m a tech and I know how hard it is out here “it’s hard” unless you are very talented and skilled and experienced which this takes years to accomplish and some never can make it. Lucky for myself I can do it and I duck these guys but that’s only because I’m seasoned and good at what I do and know what they go after and I make sure they would never find anything on one of mine so I go way over board on everything and I shouldn’t have to because it’s stupid to have to work like this.

          • Every repairer is subject to the scrutiny of their work. Keep in mind that generally there are three scenarios that expose poorly performed repairs:
            1. Consumers seeking compensation for their vehicle’s loss/diminution in value (DV).
            2. Those who have had a subsequent loss and the prior repairs are noticed by the repairer.
            3. Those seek correction of ongoing performance issues.

            As for minor issues such as “tape-lines’ they are an aspect of repair and remaining indicators to a potential buyer of prior repair and will affect diminished value. It’s one thing to disclose that the vehicle had sustained damages and repair in comparison to a vehicle that clearly exhibits it!

            We have a simple saying that I have used in my collision repair business and still employ today which is:

            “The Sign of a Good Repair…Is No Sign at All!”

            Now, before anyone suggests that all we do is look for problems, this is simply not true.
            Our goal has been and continues to be to find proper and thorough repairs. ADE has two frame-able awards for qualifying repairers who meet the highest standards;

            1. A Certificate of Proper Repair or
            2. A Certificate of Extraordinary Repair.

            Our goal is to reward those who do well and expose those who do not and to encourage, inform and educate those who want to get better through various efforts including repairer consulting and coaching.

          • billy_walkowiak

            Cosmetic issues are never an issue I say take it back end of discussion. If a part was billed for and not installed , that’s a problem. If I it’s improperly sectioned that’s a problem. I don’t worry about , bumpers fitting, trash in paint , overspray, that’s just cosmetic . I won’t even respond to Zeke. We expose all shops DRP and no. A bad repair is a bad repair. Follow me on face book . I’m involved in 4 lawsuits now and all 4 are not DRP and I have one in the shop at this very moment non DRP a shop in Charlotte was paid to install an inner Apron and did no. The Insuance company was out yesterday. Currently I have ZERO lawsuits I’m involved is that are DRP. ALL ARE INDEPENDENT ONE LOCATION NON DRP. There are thieves and hacks all over. As a matter of fact the news story I just did where a damaged bumper reinfocement was not replaced on a Dodge charge but the Insuance company paid for one was at an independent shop. Read up do you homework before you go running that mouth Zeke. You have never had one positive thing to say in the 7 years I’ve been reading your comments . Cheer up. Hopefully your time is limited in this industry and you can quit.

          • billy_walkowiak
          • Bob Smith

            Didn’t watch the video but read the text, I will say from the post it seems like a legitimate attempt at consumer protection. However, somehow your message comes across differently here. As a side note I’ve been told 10 -12 of my repaired cars have gone to a reinspection site, and Pack Brothers was the 1 in my area, didn’t see the car return…. That’s what is concerning me about this article. Do you know this Jordan guy? You jumped right in and endorsed this Jordan guy? You jumped right in and encouraged his efforts for blemishes he found on a repair.

          • billy_walkowiak

            I do know him and have worked with him. We all have our way of doing business. To each his own. No one controls me , but me. Business owners should operate in a manner that reflects positively on them . That’s the way I work.

          • Bob Smith

            Thanks for all the info, I think I know how to deal with this now 😉

          • Those who offer the customer quality repairs and inform them when such a level cannot be met via the insurer’s estimate will have no issues.

            We have a simple statement I encourage our coaching/consulting shops to use:

            “We’re not going to get mad if you don’t pay for it as long as no-one gets mad at us for not doing it…but let’s ask the customer how they would like their vehicle repaired!”

            Simple really!

          • Lucas k.

            I beg to defer on your quote: “no one controls me but me” I used to think that also , however , one who lives by the sword will die by the sword, if you would; or what goes around comes around . Everyone that feels they are “untouchable” will be brought down by means out of their control , you included. Your time is coming normally the persons health is what gets the person prematurely if nothing else does. I’ve seen to many times people like your self or this Jordan guy be brought to their knees from inflicting bad karma on others.

          • billy_walkowiak

            The customers I help would beg to differ read my testimonials I’m loved by lots of folks Lucas I appreciate the well wishes. Karma works both ways. God bless you . I hope you find peace and can redirect you hatred where ever it truly belongs.

          • Lucas

            I have no hatred , I’m simply stating life’s bumps in the roads. And you are correct karma does work both ways in life.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Spoken like a man carrying a lot of guilt. 🙂

          • And reflects positively on the industry at large…

          • Zeke

            Billy I’m just voicing my opinions of what I read on here. It’s allways against drps always. I’m not talking specifically about your business because I don’t know , so I may be wrong on those quotes sorry I’m not trying to bash anyone single person in general.

          • billy_walkowiak

            Thank you Zeke

          • Zeke

            Your welcome sir. I’m not a bad evil person , I just as yourself and everyone else on here, i am human , and I do not know everything…. although I do let sin affect my life at times and I then I have to reel myself back in check from time to time and I’m not to proud of a person to do that or to admit it . After all we do all live here “just for now” on this earth which is full of constant negativity and darkness. I just hope that things can become more civil between one another in the trade I and many others doing it still love and take pride in.

          • Truman Fancher III

            No it’s about fraudulent repairs. The DRPs are going to be pinpointed because they can be tied back to the insurer. Know your stuff before you speak. I know that’s hard for you Zekey! 🙂

          • Zeke

            Oh so “non drp improper” and fraudulent repairs doesn’t matter then? I better you March for BLM also idiot.

          • Truman Fancher III

            No and apparently you posted this first or didn’t read my other post. One of the totaled vehicles came from a NON DRP shop. The key was I tied the improper repair to the insurer, which is what I do with DRP shops who butcher vehicles. Frankly I don’t care what shop did this or that. The key for me is finding a consumer that wants the wrong against him or her made right. I’ll always be there to help with that….and no not always for a fee. I helped an elderly woman for 6 months and never charged her a dime. Got invaluable information though and exposed SF’s BS shops. Worth far more than a bill.

            Remember this too. When you respond with emotion you only expose your guilty conscious. No need to call me an idiot. I can be an idiot. All lives matter. Not just Body men’s.

          • Zeke

            Not necessarily does ones emotions expose a guilty conscience. However I do think the (hate shops) all have had a re repair bill given to them from another hate shop One time or another and now that made them into a (hate shop) seeking out blood. It’s like dominos really . I’ve seen it from bodyshops who’s work sucks suddenly become one of the (haters) themselves after they had to break out their check book and buy a few vehicles that were hacked to hell by them. Just tell me I’m wrong about this and I’ll stfu!!

          • Zeke

            This is why I don’t treat others by an (eye for an eye). I “forgive them” and move on or even help another fellow shop or tech who maybe made a mistake or even worse and has the potential of looking ugly by it . IF WE don’t stop the cycle of this “hate between shops” it will continue !!!! AND IM TALKING ABOUT SHOP AGAINST SHOP!!!! I’m not talking about anything else ABOUT this industry at the moment. SO LEAVE THE PAY AND INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF IT.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Not this one as far as I can remember. You are definitely wrong about the motivation. The motivation comes from the insurers taking more and more control and the shops that are allowing it and steering work away from certain shops just because they know too much and don’t do free work. For me it’s as much about consumer safety as and exposing the insurer DRP scam. On the flip side the DRP scam helps me find the consumers who aren’t sheep and want their vehicle repaired properly even if they have to pay out of pocket and fight the insurer. So there’s good and bad but overall my goal is to see a 100% independent industry that makes insurers irrelevant. Do that and these insurers will be just like my personal insurer………..”fix it and send the bill”.

            Way more to this than you assume. No sour grapes here…..grapes of wrath is more like it. 😛

          • Zeke

            Fix it and send the bill will never happen. Are you forreal? Not any insurance companies do that because they have been screwed over by everyone over the years paying for claims and the work not getting done etc… And then it falls back in their laps again by claimants and insured collecting “ILL gotten gain” in most everything they paid for whether it’s medical home or auto insurance !!! Are you seriously thinking this is what’s going to happen? Not in a million effn years will this happen. Youall are definitely high!!!!

          • Truman Fancher III

            Yes I’m for real. That’s why I chose that company as my personal carrier. They do NOT interfere. There are a few that operate in a non interfering manner. I keep these guys very informed during the repair process and it’s a true non-relationship relationship of trust. They know use well. No it won’t happen because too many people have your attitude and owners have no balls. They need to learn who owes what and stop being scared to charge the customer and watch the behavior change. My insurer never required a behavior change but some did. In the end it works out well for our customers and us too as there are no delays, no red tape, just do what needs to be done and let us know when you are completed with repairs. Isn’t that how you’d like to see it? If not, who’s high?

          • jarmstead

            Mr. Zeke Zoolander – it matters not if it’s a “DRP,” or; a “non-DRP” shop who is doing the “butchering.”

            The whole point is that they (insurers) are refusing to tender enough money to pay for procedures that are necessary. It doesn’t surprise me one iota that non-DRP shops are butchering at the same (or less or greater than ) frequency as DRP shops do.

            These non-DRP shops have work steered away from them every day, and; they are not being compensated for what they request to provide proper repairs. Nothing surprises me these days and it makes complete sense to me.

            It is also supported by the recent MDL & RICO allegations that are having a difficult finding their way to the actual “discovery” that would blow the lid off these obvious facts of insurer underpayment as a result of their cost containment systems with their DRP Network shops.

            I believe that I read an article on another media source where Mike Anderson’s response was that, “…I was blown away..” He was of course referring to to the results of a comprehensive survey of approx. 900 collision shops where the results showed that DRP shops were being paid for “Operations Not Included” at a higher rate than non-DRP shops were. Thus, nothing surprises me when the guilty party’s begin their lament with, “… they (the insurer) wouldn’t pay me enough…”

            This is of course, all indefensible and is not covered under GKLI claims.

          • Zeke

            Stop bumping the law books and the Oems and start repairing vehicles again you bunch of idiots , WE ARE NOT IN THE BRAND NEW MANUFACTURING OF VEHICLES TRADE!!!! We are in a REPAIR trade have enough sense out here to know there’s a huge difference in such!!!!! Start making money the correct way or quit . I can kiss the insurance companies ass and still do a correct repair and am MAKING MONEY why can’t YOUALL? Cause your stupid that’s why.

          • Ben Burdette

            Anderson South Carolina is where i live at and I would love to speak with you about all of this . I have been able to get a copy of the paperwork that lists the work that was supposedly done and it has the proof I needed! Unfortunately the shop didn’t return a phone call to me again yesterday, I have given them every chance too make the shotty repair work Right. This has been going on for of long! I gave SF every chance in the world to get this resolved, hell they even told me I could take it to a different shop,which I did, and the adjuster called me (a different one other than the one who told me to take it somewhere else) and tried to make us pay another $500deductible to get the work done and a file new claim, of course by this time I was pissed and so was the different shop owner, they left everyone wondering what the hell was going on. I went and got the car and now it is time to do something about it! I had been ve
            ry patience with everyone involved until this last sf adjuster.I want what any customer would, a honestly repaired vehicle.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Nope. The benefit of the DRPs is more profit for the insurer. That’s it. The warranty is marketing hype as most warranties are. Just do the job correctly and the best warranty will be the one your customer doesn’t need. I’ve been involved with enough of these that the “DRP warranty” is as big a scam as the DRP system itself. That’s my personal experience, not my opinion.

          • Saving money and avoiding liabilities…it’s what insurers do best!

          • Bob Smith

            Oops..secondly, the reinspecters I’ve dealt with don’t allow the car to leave after they find that tape line

          • Those you are referring to must be repairers who offer post repair inspections. Keep in mind that it always boils down to the customer’s choice as to who they trust to make re-repairs.

            Does the customer choose the shop who didn’t do it right the first time when they got paid and now figure they can do a better job for free the 2nd time…or select the shop who exposed the poorly performed repair to make the needed corrections? Hmmmm?

          • Zeke

            Barrett that’s just like a bank owing it’s own used car lot and then financing the buyers of their vehicles through their bank. Stinky and smelly if you ask me.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Rodney you are incorrect. Proper repairs do much of a degree can be quantified. It’s not just opinion. Sure, opinions are involved but they must be educated ones with knowledge of how the OEMs recommend a vehicle be repaired and how to apply common sense to those recommendations before going about repairing. Can’t say “well I beeen fixun kars fer forty leven yars and ain’t nobody got keeled yet!”….that won’t fly in court.

          • Rod

            If there weren’t dopes like the reinspectors out here trying to instigate a living wage off of it, no one would even be in a court questioning whether a proper or improper repair is done , because their isn’t a problem if there isn’t one being created by them . This is a fact

          • Truman Fancher III

            Rod, your response is the epitome of a “can’t see the forest for the trees” response. Not to mention just plain wrong. No one is reinspecting simply to instigate. It’s to point out a huge problem that DOES exist and gets swept under the rug. You would say “what happens in Vegas..stays” but that’s not in the best interest of YOUR CUSTOMER. (your words) Some of us out here in collision world are looking at the bigger picture of the control insurers have over our industry thanks to OUR INDUSTRY handing it over due to stupidity and greed. The hole gets deeper and deeper, cheaper and cheaper and our industry goes nowhere but backwards. Sure we could all butcher up cars and make a decent living at this, but some of us actually have principles, see the problem and are going do what we can to slow it or stop it no matter now futile it may seem. Some of us have morals that go beyond the dollar bill. I’m all for profit but it must be a legit profit, not one based on “what happens in Vegas” mentalities, which are as RAMPANT as improper repairs in this industry. We all take a huge amount of liability on ourselves and your stupid if you think it’s not important. Ask your shop liability insurer if they’ll cover you for doing something to a vehicle that is contrary to OEM recommendations. You might be surprised at the answer. Look up the legal term “reasonable reliance” and apply that to how you recommend repairs to your customers. By the way…so you don’t miss this part of the big picture……..”liability gets you paid”.

          • Rodney

            Shop liability has always been here , I’d rather work under “insurer control” then Oem control” of my shops. Oem control is not real to the worlds we live in. You shops out sucking on them will find out real soon. They are going to be worse then any insurance company , just watch. I’ve worked at a high end Oem certified shop . Their is zero production and cycle time is unheard of if you work their way. You all can have that shit, no thank you.

          • Rodney, you are correct in that shop liability has always been there, however, before the knowledge of DV and the resultant Post Repair Inspection profession, few repairs were re-inspected by industry experts and few repairers and/or insurers were held accountable for their actions or lack thereof.

            Today there are more and more Post Repair Inspectors and more and more repairers are being exposed for their less than stellar repair efforts. As such, more and more repairers are seeking proper consideration from the customer/insurer as to avoid unnecessary liabilities.
            Quality repairers should embrace the activities of quality post repair experts.

            Unfortunately, as in the collision repair industry, and most others, the Post Repair Inspection profession has the best of the best and the not so good.
            Being one of the first to provide such services, and being the first to offer such services nationwide, ADE has seen a significant growth in the number of so called PRI-DV experts.

            Like collision repair, in most states, anyone, regardless of their level of experience, training and education can hold themselves out to be an “expert” and offer such services, and as such, I anticipate that they will continue to grow in numbers.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Sure it’s always been there. The problem is too many shop owners act like it’s a lottery ticket and the chance of hitting the liability lottery and getting sued is slim. They are correct. That said, it doesn’t make what they do right. If you would rather work under “insurer control” you my friend need to be detoxed and deprogrammed. OEM is not a control, it’s a conscious decision to consider the recommended processes for a given vehicle. It’s also a great help to your customers who have insurers who don’t care any more about OEM recs than Zeke does.

            If you want a fast buck…knock yourself out. You are in good company. Ignorance and frankly stupidity abounds in this industry so one more won’t matter I guess.

          • jarmstead

            Rodney… so, basically… you’ve worked in a high-end collision facility that was owned by dealerships (who didn’t see the need to become DRP’s)?

            And, you state that you couldn’t make any real money because the cycle times were too slow to suit your skill set? If so, then you weren’t properly trained, and/or; had too many bad habits from DRP KPI’s that taught you how to game the system and make the insurer your customer.

            Which one is it Rodney? I give you credit for “trying something new” like OEM repair standards, however; the OEM’s demonstrate a greater commitment and loyalty to their vehicle owners than the insurers do (by setting up “cost-containment” programs that fleece 90% of the consumers when they try to get a fair price on their “trade-in” of their vehicles (because they were hacked by DRP repair processes);
            (because they lacked knowledge), and/or;
            (because they got jacked) by the people who were paid to protect them.

            These “adjusters” that come out to shops and write estimates and supplements (and try to direct the repair methodology without having any liability) should have to pass tests that prove they’re capable of performing said repairs (in a manner that not only restores the value, but; it must be re-inspected by a person with no financial interest in the outcome of the indemnification).

            This would prevent the obvious “conflict of interest” that exists when an insurer sends out under-qualified people (who are too ignorant to write for “necessary procedures”), or; personnel who are trying to pad their profit-sharing bonus plan by short-paying repairs.

            I still amazes me that many people here are so ignorant about so many issues… and, even when people like Truman III and/or Barrett make sincere efforts to be civil and kind and educational… and they still can’t comprehend what’s wrong.

            I apologize, but; I won’t waste my time “edifying” the “Derek Zoolander type” technicians who can be talked into killing consumers value… just as easily as killing the King of Malaysia, (or according to Hansel; the King of Micronesia). Just put on “Relax” and start hacking away you morally repugnant scum (with “approval seeking needs”).

            I’m done wasting my time with any of you who can’t figure out who the customer is, who signs the R.O., and how you can’t figure out how you’re padding the profit-sharing plans of your insurance partners instead of indemnifying the real customer.

          • Rod

            Say whatever you choose, my works good and I make money and I don’t go about doing this job “exactly” like a Oem sucking idiot says to. I work SMART I always will work smart (I’m not working harder) and basically stupid to repair a vehicle just because these idiots that build the vehicles think this is the only (correct way) to do it. If others out here want to go bend over and roll around on the floor just to scratch their ass crack daily just because that’s what a bunch of these idiots tell them that this is the PROPER WAY to do it then they and you can have at it. I on the other hand know better and will never conform to that strategy or way of thinking as that is the only proper repair standard in repairing the vehicles we repair.

          • Rod,

            When addressing groups of repairers I have proposed this simple question:

            Of those repairers here, if you knew that half of all your repairs would be inspected by someone such as an ADE PRI professional, but didn’t know which half, how would that change your business practice today?

            As a collision center owner/operator and as founder and operator of ADE, our goal has been and will continue to be to encourage repairers across the country to seriously consider this and as such to seek proper consideration for each and every process, part and material required to properly and thoroughly restore a damaged vehicle to its pre-loss condition in safety, appearance, reliability, function and value to the very best of human ability.

            They may as well; they incur the liability, why not get paid for it!?

          • Truman Fancher III

            Another fact is if you aren’t guilty, what’s the problem?

          • Travelers Labordispute

            Do not worry about quality Rod.

            Under Title 49, you will not even make it to Court.

            If that A/M part does not have a “certificate”, you will be found “guilty as a matter of Law.”

            Your only option is to settle with a “confidentiality agreement.”

            Good luck. I hope you do not get “the letter.”

          • Tommy Hufnagel

            If you had a Ming vase worth $20,000,000 and the insurance company said that they could repair it or replace it with an imitation made in Mexico. Which would you chooses

          • Good point Tommy and this is an exact scenario I have used in court to help the jury understand DV.

            If you had a Ming Dynasty vase that was absolutely perfect and pristine and insured for $1M dollars and it was bumped and fell on a marble floor and shattered, and then taken to a professional restoration company who was able to piece it back together so well that no one, to the naked eye from a few feet away could tell it had been damaged, and it still held water, would the insurance company continue to insurer it for its original value in the the event it was ever stolen?

            Or would they re-evaluate their insurable rick and determine its post repair value as a once damaged and restored item?

          • Truman Fancher III

            The estimate should only reflect a guess. The finalized repair order after a thorough and complete damage analysis then put into a billing invoice should reflect the repairs made. That said an invoice for repairs that leaves off necessary operations is still improper wouldn’t you agree? Your ideas of what structural components are made of show the ignorance if not pure stupidity you possess for whatever reason. Our job isn’t to “save parts”, keep vehicles from totaling etc. Our LEGAL OBLIGATION and besides that WISE decision is to do what is necessary to repair the vehicle. Doesn’t mean that mild steel (you call it “tin”) wheelhouses cannot be repaired, but “can” and “can’t” is not the correct way to look at it…”should or shouldn’t” is how we should question something before we do it. Billy’s knowledge is not what would be in question given your idea that wheelhouses (all) are made of “mostly tin”.

          • Rod

            Should or shouldn’t be repaired are up to the repairer and the customers best interest no one else.

          • Truman Fancher III

            I agree. So you would agree that the repairer should consider OEM recommendations? Naturally that is in the best interest of the customers.

  • Benjamim Burdette

    Have the same thing happene
    d to me and state farm is given US a hard time getting the error repaired. I’ve talked with 17different people who work with them and they all have to ask about the same thing and I am tied of telling the story behind the botched repair and I will need a lawyer

    • Truman Fancher III

      Benjamin, I’d be happy to help you with this issue or refer you to someone in your area that could. I can at least tell you what some of our customer scenarios have been with SF and how we handled it for them. Most of the ones we handled were over a year or so after the fact.

      • Benjamin Burdette

        Anderson SC is where I live, and we really need some I to help, we have been lied to,jerked around and left with the shop and sf ,none of them are trying to help us or each other at this point, or even return a damn phone call!

        • Truman Fancher III

          Benjamin, call Billy Walkkowiak. He’s in SC Belmont area (704) 747-9337

  • Marco Hanley

    Result of Body shops in BED with Insurance company…We inform our customer daily https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Drds6pLzruw

    • Zeke

      I repair vehicles daily and have for years on many insurance programs and put out flawless correct repairs on WRECKS that results in id say really 100%+ happy customers, it all boils down to the skills of the workers my friend. Insurance companies by no means force me into doing anything unsafe or unethical to a customers vehicle . We all , as in “the insurance people the customer and me as the repairer” discuss and negotiate a safe repair plan for the vehicle and I perform the work as it should be done . It’s not the insurance companies fault that some collision workers out here don’t know how to go about repairing vehicles, I’m sorry but it’s true.

      • Marco Hanley

        Maybe its just me, put I’ve always seen this as a conflict of interest for the consumer…The insurance company is in the business of making a profit at all cost…Im just saying.

        • Zeke

          And so are these jack fuck post repair inspectors and the shop that’s building this case on the rework. Let’s keep it real now!!!

          • Marco Hanley

            I can only swear on my shop.

          • Zele

            And really that’s all you should worry about and I also , whether a shop works a program or doesn’t has no bearing on me I could care less what another shop does it’s none of my business unless they try and build a case of fraud against all drp shops as being hack shops. That assumption just isn’t true.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Neither is your assumption.

          • Benjamim Burdette

            I’ve been trying to get the shop to repair the damage and it’s been going on a year and the shop and the insurance company has taken me to hell and back, so as I am disabled and can’t wait for the confusion about this too end,I am holding both of them accountable for the lack of communication and solving the problems or lack of, it’s time to get a lawyer involved.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Benjamin what state are you in?

          • Benjamim Burdette

            I’m in South Carolina, Anderson is the city I live in,state farm really does use all the tricks in their book of bs to get people to use one of the repair shops on their list.The worst part is I checked the shops out before we took the car in and I saw lot’s of great work that was done by these guys.but I have the parts list,we were charged for parts that did not get installed, parts not needed. People, at least the ones here,at SF do not communicate with each other or make notes in the computer about the claim. Every time I would call I had to tell the whole thing over and over. As I have said, I kept trying to get the shop to correct their errors and sf,but it reached the point that no one will return calls.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Benjamim, that’s one of the rubs with the DRP system. The State Farm shop agreement contains things the shop cannot charge for. Shops lose money by doing free work so they have to make it up somewhere. The big rub is the fact that insurers know most consumers can’t tell good work from poor work. If the vehicle looks good on the outside, then it must good on the inside and safe to drive. At least 2 of the vehicles SF totaled out after we reinspected them looked terrible on the outside. One was “sanded with a brick and painted with a broom” as we jokingly say. The lady saw her car and it no longer looked wrecked and she drove it for a year and a half with an unsafe front frame rail. Had her son not wrecked the front end she’d still be driving it today. She only had liability coverage but with my help SF totaled the vehicle based on the value a year and a half earlier. If there’s anything else I can do please let me know. This shouldn’t be that difficult if you can find a shop in your area that does post repair inspections. You can also hire an independent appraiser to do a reinspection as well. It will cost you but you could possibly recover the fee. The only problem is you need to find a knowledgeable appraiser.

          • Benjamim Burdette

            Thank you sir, I will get started right away. I called the shop soon as she got home with the car because the hood they replaced fell and hit me in the head, found that they put a used one on and the support on hhood shocks as I call them were bad,the bumper cover they put on was a little loose which came loose a couple days later on the driver’s side about a half Mile from the house, but everyone involved in the repair and sf,has been really rude and now no calls,they act like we’re full of crap and said these guys don’t put out that kinda work,so right from the beginning when I found the first couple of things I started takeing pictures and video tapeing everything, I was going to record the calls but Never got the call.I’m going to look around and see who in my area I can get to check the car out, thank you again sir.

          • Benjamin, Truman’s recommendations are right on and I would add that you need to find an independent Appraiser who isn’t afraid to expose the issues!

            Most make their bread and butter from insurance companies who hire them.

            Good Luck Benjamin, If there is anything we can do to help let us know at http://www.autodamageexperts.com

          • Benjamin,
            One piece of advice is to do all communications in this matter in writing (certified mail or e-mail) to the insurer and offending repairer. This way it becomes memorialized and keeps a record of all communications. If then you need to re-tell the story, you can merely forward copies of what was written.
            Additionally, while some may speak miss-truths over the phone or to you personally, few will attempt to to do so in writing as they know it becomes part of the written record and admissible as evidence should things escalate.

            JMT

          • Benjamin Burdette

            Thank you sir. I will,I’ve kept all paper work I have received and documents off everything .not a lot of info to find about public or independent adjustor

  • Zeke

    Sure there are hack shops and hack techs out here, however they really only get exposed if they WORK at a “drp shop” because the drps have to give a lifetime warranty nationally to be on an insurance drp program and the HATER non drp shops know this. So with this said the IC that provides the drp program will stand behind their drp preferred shops lifetime warranty so really it’s open season for the other NON drp HATER shops to try and cash in on every rework job that they can that’s coming out of ANY drp program shop and if possible expose them as a shoddy repair. The real truth of the matter is shoddy repairs are much more apparent and widely seen by a NONdrp shops acrossed this country then the drp ones the only difference is they aren’t exposed. Why you may ask? Well… because you see the non drp shop hasn’t got an insurance aggrement or lifetime national warranty to uphold. DOES EVERYONE GET THE PICTURE NOW Why ? It’s pretty easy to see what’s going on out here.

  • Ken

    Interesting article I would like to see this one myself before I condemn the shop ,Snake Farm on the other hand been down that road. Were these problems easy fixes or was it a butcher job.After 44 years I’ve seen and heard about everything I had a woman complain that we had put her bumper back on with the wrong screws(had to prove to her we had not)I’ve also seen techs that get ahold of a car and imagine more damage than there ever was. Maybe there hacks supreme or maybe just a bad day need to see it myself.

    • Truman Fancher III

      Wow a reasonable response. 🙂

  • BRIAN

    5400 DOLLARS !!!!! THIS IS WHY THE INSURANCE CO. ARE DOING WHAT THEY ARE DOING HOW MUCH WOULD THEIR EST. HAVE BEEN TO START WITH TOTAL LOSS????? HOW MUCH CORROSION (UNDERCOATING ??? ) DOES THE FACTORY PUT IN THE RAILS

    • Ryan P.

      Well put!!! NON DRP aka …(HATER SHOPS) are ruining this industry a whole lot more and faster then ANY INSURANCE COMPANY. Ever could!!!!!

      • Truman Fancher III

        Ignorance is bliss. You guys must still be in your 20s.

  • jarmstead

    Zeke – you’ve posted 15 times on this subject/article, but; there’s one comment you made that I’d like to task you on (and I apologize to any woman, in advance):

    “And also as far as being a “Woman” as you put it, has no bearing on anything!!!! I’ve seen women who were much more knowledgeable in this trade as appraisers then a lot of men who think they know everything yet can’t do anything. So don’t even go there!!!”

    If you knew (which I believe you do know enough) about the statistics on just how much more women are taken advantage of in a “New/Used Vehicle purchase,” “mechanical repairs,” or “Collision Repairs,” you’d change your “country tune” to another station. Women represent almost 48.6% of the entire workforce in America. Thus, they are “targeted” consumers for that demographic alone.

    There have been polls conducted by Consumer Reports, and other information gathering sources; that show that there is a 67% chance that a “woman” will pay more for a New/Used vehicle (than a man) despite having better credit;

    A woman will pay (81% of the time) more for mechanical repairs than a man, and;

    A woman is 78% more likely (than a man) to trust the recommendation of her insurance company in a Collision Claim.

    I have independently confirmed these and other statistics from a former C.I.O from the largest used vehicle data mining company, who’s name I cannot mention (without blowing his anonymity… even though he’s “moved on.”)

    What is more telling is the statistic from the OEM’s who have customers who have had a poor repair experience from a collision. 60% of these people will ditch that vehicle within a year’s time, and; 66% of those people will switch vehicle brands.

    One of you other “country boys” made a remark (on the other article about a new “Collision Safety Consultants” operation that is about to begin in AZ) about “getting in line behind the OEM’s,” or; something close to that affect.

    I’m predicting that the OEM’s will get a whole lot smarter about how to begin to win this “steering game” against insurers to protect their customers and Brand/s against these types of repairs (mentioned in this P.R.I article).

    Zeke… since you posted 15 times already, how do you feel about the absolutely poor/low statistics regarding the poor repairs coming out of what you feel are both “non” and DRP shops? Do you think a shop that gets caught twice (doing poor repairs in a DRP) should be allowed to buy their way back in (by paying off the insurer)?

    What should the real punishment be? I say that there should be serious consequences for both the insurer and their DRP “partner” (like $100,000.00 USD Fines). That would put an end to all of this banter now… wouldn’t it?

    Have a great weekend Zeke !!!!

    • Zeke

      Well now I’m posting 16 times….. But to answer your question ; first off when I implied (A WOMEN ) I was referring to the “SF woman” reinspecting The botched repair not the car owner . The Second question you asked me was how I feel about the quality coming out of collision shops, Well honestly there’s a whole lot better quality coming out of bodyshops today then EVER in the past I know that much. It’s a skilled talented trade simple as that and I feel there’s a lack of skilled talented workers because of micromanaging being done in this industry by other people that have no business dictating how or what we should be doing to do our job. And this is a problem that’s getting worse as time goes by , also I’m going to say this again if I said it a 1000 times…. YOU CAN NOT TRAIN SKILL AND TALENT INTO TECHS THEY ARE BORN WITH IT OR THEY ARENT. This is one of the problems with workers today they think being trained will give them talent and skills. It WONT HAPPEN JACK!!!!

  • Phil Gerrits

    This story is hilarious. I’m skeptical of every person named. Including the vehicle owner. Wait, why the owner? Because whats up with the post inspection thats why. Did they not trust the shop the whole time, or did they notice the flaws and went somewhere else to escalate things? Whats the deal here. In fact, if the owner did feel uncomfortable from the start, then why did things move forward that way? Problems that start with not trusting only get escalated.

    • Ryan

      BINGO!!!!!

    • Bob Smith

      As a tech in the business, I’d like to know if there’s a book that defines the repair process start to finish? I’ve worked in many different shops over the years and have come to realize that a quality repair is more of an opinion than fact. The fact is if we let attorneys dictate the levels of quality, I’m quitting

      • Ryan

        Bingo baby !!!! I’m with you on that one. All this shit we see is just opinions there is not any proof given anywhere proving safe or unsafe as far as that goes it’s all effing speculation brought on by people milking this trade by doing PRI inspections for their living and none of them yet has shown any solid proof of a repair being unsafe or producing a dead body caused by how a job was done that resulted in an unsafe senario that I’ve seen. It’s all just speculation and that doesn’t draw a lot of water in my book. It’s time that people who actually do the work for a living start speaking up.

        • Phil Gerrits

          Does the IIHS only crash test new vehicles? Is it at all possible that the same vehicle after 100,000 miles would produce different results just from normal road wear and tear? I have not heard of that situation, but all day long I hear about repairing a 50,000 or 100,000 mile vehicle back to the safety rating it had at 0 miles. So yes, there is a collection of people like us that question these things.

          • Ryan

            You make a lot of sense buddy. Yes , I think it’s a bunch BS. We are working on all years and makes of vehicles not brand spanking new vehicles with 0 miles or wear also they are wrecked yet on top of that. It’s time we experienced people in this trade start standing up against these things and challange these lawyer bumping jerks. Instead of running and hiding when they start flapping their lips. Frankly I’m sick of the propaganda when I know better just like yourself.

        • Truman Fancher III

          The more they speak up, the more potential for exposing yourself to liability. The smart ones will keep their mouths shut.

      • Zeke

        Even if there were a book that defines the repair processes from start to finsh then WHO IS IT THAT WOULD OF WROTE THE BOOK? OH yeah it must of been a human being, so why can’t another human being know what to do also without having to read a book written on how to do it from start to finsh? Opinions are all they are , getting from piont A to piontB is all the final outcome is and if both people are doing it and are successful and have been over and over and still am then who’s one to say either one is not proper even if there are variations in their processes? This trade is not as technical and high tech as it’s made out to be. Only the people that are not actually doing it could be the ones believing it is because they read and hear the scare tactics that’s put out here.

        • Truman Fancher III

          Dumb.

  • Josh E.

    One really big question is this.. WHY did the customer not take the car to ASSCUES shop first and have them repair her car instead of the statefarm select shop? If she was so concerned and trusted them to make sure it was repaired correctly after the fact then this tells me that she may have approached “ass”cues shop first and was concerned that she wouldn’t have SF give her a lifetime repair warranty so then chose the select shop knowing the whole time that she was then going to bring it back to asscues to get a reinspect by them. This whole thing smells of a planned set up ! Just saying..

    • Truman Fancher III

      You really have to ask why? Here’s your simple answer “fear tactics and extortion”.

  • Ronnie G.

    (Sliver) of metal hanging? No cavity wax put back inside rear rail? Rear Rail (ends) off centered “A LITTLE”? Hard tape line? Scratches in the rt painted 1/4? Slightly tite trunk gaps? Slight Buckle in wheelhouse lip area? This car is now ruined? Pay us $5423.03 and we will correct the vehicle and make the customer whole again? GO F$$k yourselves!!!!! Why not pull out a gun and put a skie mask on and just rob the insurance company it’s the same difference!!!!!!

    • Truman Fancher III

      No one can “rob” or charge an insurer because we have no legal mechanism to do so. We (you included) can only charge the customer.

  • Rockin and Rollin and lovin it

    Like a good neighbor State Farm plays fair!!!!! Let’s all us drps Start exposing the hating exposers for what they really are!!!!! I love it.

    • Truman Fancher III

      Knock yourself out anonymous.

  • slacker206

    If Jordan Wooten wants to know what to do next, google ‘public adjuster ‘ in Google, and find a public adjuster in your area, who is also knowledgeable in automobile appraising. Most public adjusters will take your claim and charge between 10% to 15% of your claim. Attorneys take 40% to 60%. Good luck Jordan on your fight with State Farm.

    • Zeke

      State Farm doesn’t give a crap about this guy at this shop. Seriously? Statefarm is a multi trillion dollar HUGE company that employees over 10000 employees I bet and all over this country. A couple of hick ups in their daily business is expected afterall no business or person is perfect, State Farm has their own dreamteam of attorneys that deal with much more crap then this everyday. Bodyshops need to realize something (State Farm) is at the TOP of this food chain in this country and bodyshops are wasting an awful lot of valuable time and energy battling them like this dope in South Carolina is doing when he could be working with everyone including the insurance companies and be BALLING and still do high quality work with out the drama he’s creating. I think a “twelve step program” class would help a lot of these disfunctional bodyshops that are out here. If you people would stop to think about once you would know that I’m right.

      • Truman Fancher III

        Zeke I couldn’t agree more. SF couldn’t care less about anything but SF’s profits. They don’t care about safety, their insureds, their promise……..nuttin but the dollar. Of course that’s why they keep hack shops on the programs because they make them the most money. They’ll answer for it one day. This is why it’s so important to get the insurers OUT of our industry. Post repair inspections on a massive scale is one way to achieve that and expose the insurers. DRP shops are secondary in my view but the link to the insurers.

        • Zeke

          Repair shops is what GOT the insurer to control this industry because of all their unethical work practices and unhappy customers going back crying to their insurance companies over the years. I know , I was there and so were you, we all saved parts turned them into labor we saved deductibles we repaired stuff that shouldn’t have been repaired yet we got paid to replace the part . Quit acting like you don’t know any of this!!!!! MOST all bodyshops operated this way across the country 25-30 years ago and some still do. No one gave a shit about what the Oems said about how to do repairs and most of them did have repair procedures for repairs way back then even. Its only been SINCE the insurance companies “grabbed control” have all these “bitch shops” all of a sudden act like they want to do everything by the book now and get paid for it by the insurance companies. Guess what? The insurance companies know it also, it isn’t just us shops that REMEBER . Lololol it will never be that way again you all might as well forget it, insurance control of shops are here for GOOD you best learn to be their friends and work like it.

          • Truman Fancher III

            Zeke I know all of this but I personally was not a part of it. I’ve never done anything behind a customer’s back. Never saved a part unless THEY asked it to be saved to save them money. I’ve seen tons of it and it will continue. Quit acting like everyone is like you!!! (joking) 🙂 Insurers owe for a quarter replacement if it’s the proper thing to do. If a customer tells me to repair it the best I can, and it’s not affecting the safety of the vehicle, how is that unethical from the shop’s standpoint? See, this is what I mean when I say SEPARATE yourself from any tie that binds you to an insurer. Insurers are the ONLY entity that owes the consumer a “pre loss condition” repair. They owe for a proper repair every single time whether the vehicle owner has it performed or cashes out in part or the whole. I won’t promise a pre loss repair or even elude that I can prove the vehicles we repair are pre loss condition. Secondly, the customer is the ONLY person any of us can actually charge to do stuff because they sign the repair contract. Even the State Farm guys that come to our shop say the same thing. (they don’t practice it just say it)….they owe for the entire repair even if the customer gets part of it done to save money. That, in theory, is the promise of insurance. You care too much what insurers think. They think we are all crooks because when you are as guilty as most of them you gotta find others like yourself to blame for problems so you feel better about your transgressions. It’s human nature. I’m disappointed to read your last sentence. All I can say it “welcome to Stockholm”.

  • Vernon P.

    My advise to Jordan Wooten and the rest of his supporters is to move out of the state, because we don’t need people like this in this trade .Huge Instigators out here inflicting unjustified fear on a customer who’s just asking for an unbiased second opinion. And This is not what the customer is getting. They now have to go out and purchase another vehicle simply over (him) scaring the hell out them and them out of their vehicle. Only by what is said to be the issues which are merrily minor things in the eyes of someone who really knows this trade. Shops who have people employed in them like Wooten need to run their asses out!!! Its not doing anything accept harming the techs at these shops and really also the customers who own the vehicles. “REAL HACKED UP VEHICLES” then yes I’m all for protecting the customers “safety”. However nothing about these two scenarios here are going to kill anyone or their families, it’s 99% workmanship only. And the other 1% is really just his opinion. I don’t see it here myself.

    • Truman Fancher III

      Vernon….your apparent uneducated opinion is duly noted and ignored.

  • Truman Fancher III

    Hmmm so State Farm’s expert wrote a $5400 re-repair estimate means there was still $2500+ left unaccounted for. What idiot would let the hack that worked on this vehicle do pulls in his shop? Good grief people. Protect your customer. Just re-repair the thing and have lawyers on standby if SF balks…and if done correctly they WILL balk. Wish I’d been there.

  • Simonsays

    I feel someone out here needs to start questioning and policing these hater shops. It’s time that their scare tactics and badgering of the industry gets reeled in , no one out here is standing up and saying F$$k You to them. They simply just tuck their tails and go look at their tech as if they suck, then they get on the band wagon of we don’t put work out like this we fired this tech now and hired another. Wtf!!!! Ever!!! Most of this crap the hater shops try and crucify other shops with is nothing but that shops lack of detail and inexperienced people doing the work for probably a cheaper rate. Educate your techs out here shops to dress, dress, dress everything perfect inside and out it doesn’t take that long if you have that mindset up front in the beginning of the job , no, we don’t really get paid to do it however in the long run your better off. This also goes for your painters, make sure they are cutting everything in as factory looking as possible , lack of detail is what’s normally pulling the trigger on these jobs that get in the hate shops clutches and then it just snowballs from there. Let’s get rid of these “hater shops” and things will get better for the whole industry. Stop giving them “ammo” when they get ahold of the vehicle you can stop them from building a huge fake snow ball.

  • Sofie Reynolds

    Proverbs 18:17

    • Truman Fancher III

      Love it!

  • Truman Fancher III

    You apparently missed the ironic point.

  • jarmstead

    Barrett – you made a statement in one of your posts further down this thread. It had something to do with regard to you and your company’s origins and “nationwide” service. How can you make such a statement (in public no less) when you know it’s not true?

    We both know that Mr. Avellini is the real “God-Father” & the soul of the P.R.I. industry. I met Jim Lynas at his first trade show in FL and then met Rocco Avellini shortly thereafter.

    Rocco’s C.V. is speaks for itself. I believe an “apology” is in order to “edify” these people.

    • Actually Jarmstead, as best I can recall, I believe it to be accurate. If I’m in error I’ll be happy to acknowledge it. If an apology is due, he and you both have it!

      Rocco is a personal friend of mine and a freind of the industry no doubt! If not the first, he was one of the first to join Jim Lynas as a “Wreck Checker”.

      I joined Wreck Check and Jim Lynas and Rocco as a licensee early on (as Wreck-Check of Tampa Bay) along with Jim McHugh, Rocco Zito, David Williams and several others, while each of us were operating our collision repair businesses in our specific markets.

      Actually, not taking anything away from Rocco, I believe he would likely agree that the “God Father” of DV and PRI would be Jim Lynas. And the first to offer PRI licensing would also go to Jim Lynas and Wreck Check. Rocco is surely deserved of recognition for his early and ongoing contributions to the PRI and he has been instrumental in carrying on the W/C brand.

      Not knowing the exact time-line, I believe Rocco may have been the first to offer licenses (Car-Scan) across the country although Patrick Yurek of Collision Consulting, LLC did also around the same time. I take nothing from either.

      ADE has and continues to offer and provide our services directly to our clients throughout the country and its territories. We do not offer licensing at this time although it has been and remains under consideration.

      I hope this helps clarify your concerns and resolves any confusion in this regard.

      Have a nice day!

      BTW: I may have met you at that same Florida meeting

      • Zeke

        I don’t think even if you did meet him Barrett that you met (very much). (;

  • Charleston

    OMG! $5,423.03 that just insane. LOL hahahahahahaha A shop that a “tear down” will cost you $2000+. Everyone in the area prays not have to deal with Ascue’s . Ascue was a respected shop at one time. Jordan Wooten just loves getting in law suits. His last shop still dealing with them.

  • Brian Heckaman

    I got hit by a state farm insured in the rear/side/wheel. They repair part, but not all of the damage then give you a runaround on the rest of it. They look for anything they can, unrelated to the collision, and try to say that amounts to a pre existing condition to deny a complete the repair. Owner at the ‘preferred network’ body shop doesn’t sound like a shop guy, but more like some adjuster with an financial incentive to cheat you. Just Awful. In my case I’m having trouble getting the rear alignment corrected that got thrown out as a result of the collision (beyond ride quality and handling, it is a SAFETY ISSUE, particularly on slick/wet pavement) Current CEO isn’t a product visionary type, but background is in accounting and legal, and dealing with them in a claim scenario that’s how they act. Rotton from the top down.

  • Troy Art

    Big picture!!! Insurance screwed whom? Hmmmm? I count over 1.9 Million consumers…Plus the owner of the Nissan.

  • disqus_9mpg9v2TpM

    My husband and I own a shop that until the end of June we were a DRP shop for State Farm. We had a car come it that the customer had hit a curb and actually broke both wheels but then drove it for 30 miles back to his hometown. Fast forward, he brought the car in under State Farms DRP program and the first thing he said was “I don’t want to pay my $1000 deductible” to which we replied, first that is illegal in Louisiana and second we do not perform work for free but we can work with you on it. This car needed both wheels replaced, and some minor repair from wheel debris flying up and scratching the car. We also replaced some suspension parts that were damaged. The car had repairs and was released to the customer after they inspected it. I also took 3 photos (something I do on all our cars that leave here – before and after) that clearly show no damage, etc. Customer went on and on about how great his car looked. This was on a Friday. The following Monday he returned saying his car was leaning somewhat on the passenger side (the side that we repaired) so my husband measured it and it was 1/4 inch off. This car had already also passed an alignment that we got that Friday morning before he picked it up that afternoon. We suggested that he take it to the Lexus dealer to have them look at it to determine what may be wrong with it since we did not see anything else that was damaged and the alignment had passed. I called the dealer and set this up. Fast forward to the dealer, it also passed the alignment, they were stumped and suggested that he take it to “their” preferred shop that they use. So he did. The next week State Farm adjuster #1 calls us and says hey we found the problem, there was a suspension part that you guys missed and since it was not on your estimate we will take care of the charges, I asked him what it was and he told me and that the cost would be around $1300 but they would pay it. Weeks go by and we get a call from another adjuster for State Farm to say that the car needed repainted due to overspray (there was no overspray on the car when it left, we don’t let cars leave with shoddy repairs, ever – we work for the customer not state farm) a door handle being scratched (we have photos showing the car left in perfect condition), stated the headlight was not replaced (we have the old one and the invoice), the front bumper needed replaced (all we did was repair one small scratch and repaint) and suddenly we now have a bill for corrective action for almost $4000 dollars. Even with overspray a car does not require a new paintjob, so that is ludicrous. They sent us photos showing the rear passenger quarter panel and door was scratched up, our photos taken the day it left our shop show otherwise. These photos have been sent to State Farm numerous times. I tell State Farm no way are we paying for this other shop to repair damages that either they or the customer caused after it left our shop. Just not going to happen. When we called the customer he was very shocked when I told him that they were basically redoing all the body and paint work we did he said “Why, there was nothing wrong with that when I took it to the them, it just needed the leaning fixed” After a few words with State Farm and telling them we were done with their rip off program I get a letter and estimate that now has $13000 worth of corrective repairs on it. WTF????? These estimate now had us paying to correct stuff that we never even touched on the vehicle……. Needless to say they will have to take this to court and we will fight it. You can’t go from it just need additional repairs of around $1300 that we don’t have to pay to $3000 worth corrective repairs that corrected the actual stuff we did here to $13000 of corrective repairs that now included areas of the car we did not even touch (roof, drivers side, hood, trunk) without the body shop that did the original repairs to say “Oh hell no”
    Something is up with this whole situation and I am not going to willingly pay this just because someone has no idea what they are doing. They actually tried to say that we never changed the headlight since this other shop had to change it also. I had to send them a Mitchell diagram pointing out that this car had two “headlights” one being the actual headlight and the other was a light on the car body. We changed the one on the bumper, other shop had the other one on their estimate. They are completely clueless on this whole thing……

Show Full Article