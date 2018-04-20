Southern Automotive Repair Conference on Tap this Weekend

Attorney Todd Tracy and communication expert Rick Brinkman are among the scheduled speakers for this weekend’s Southern Automotive Repair Conference in Biloxi, Miss.

Hosted by the collision repair associations of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, the event will take place Friday and Saturday (April 20-21) at the IP Casino Spa in Biloxi.

“The Southern Automotive Repair Conference is an annual event that began in 2012 as a platform to showcase the collision repair industry and address issues unique to body shops,” the conference website explains. “Five years later, SARC has become the premier industry event for the Southeastern United States.”

The event’s mission is “to provide an annual forum for collision repair professionals in the region – where attendees can visit exhibits, receive important industry information and training, stay abreast of new vehicle technologies, learn the best methods for marketplace success and stay focused on consumer safety.”

The conference will include presentations by the Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence, AirPro Diagnostics, Sherwin-Williams, VeriFacts, Mitchell, Collision Advice, CCC and others. Jeff Peevy, president of the Automotive Management Institute, will serve as the emcee and facilitator.

Online registration, which will remain open through today (April 20), is $40. Registration at the door is $50.

For more information or to register, visit the conference website.