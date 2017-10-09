Spanesi Americas Adds Karl Kirschenman to Marketing and Technology Team

Spanesi Americas recently welcomed Karl Kirschenman to the Spanesi team as the new director of communications and technology.

A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Kirschenman holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and brings more than 20 years of collision industry knowledge to Spanesi Americas.

Karl has extensive experience within the collision repair industry, which includes holding positions as the president of K2 Consulting Group, collision program manager at ALLDATA and director of technology with I-CAR.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tim Morgan, Tom McGee and the entire Spanesi Americas team, on special projects, over the past several years,” Kirschenman said. “The products developed by the Spanesi family are second-to-none in terms of ingenuity, design and quality. It’s been thrilling to watch Spanesi Americas grow over the past several years. With Spanesi’s impressive organizational growth comes the opportunity to bring the complete Spanesi 360 Concept product offerings to more facilities across Canada and the United States. I am excited about the opportunity to support such a wonderful organization.”

Timothy Morgan, chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas, added: “With the addition of Karl to the team, we are filling a much-needed position within the organization. He brings an extensive amount of technology, marketing and leadership experience to the organization. With his experience, Spanesi Americas adds a new level of leadership to support our customers and distribution partners.”