Spanesi Americas Continues Expansion in the Rockies with Addition of Specialized Products Supply

Spanesi Americas announced it has expanded its distribution and customer support with the addition of Specialized Products Supply in Colorado, which provides distribution and customer support in the the Rockies.

“Specialized Products Supply is a great addition to the Spanesi Americas team,” said Tim Morgan, managing director of Spanesi Americas. “As we have continued to grow market share, Alan Squier and his group are already an established leader in the area market and their customers have been asking for solutions that together we will be able to provide them.”

Added Alan Squier, owner of Specialized Products Supply, “We are excited to pick up the Spanesi equipment line. This will give us the opportunity to offer a complete solution of high-quality and exceptionally valued measuring and frame equipment, paint booths and welders to our customers. Spanesi is a total equipment solution that will keep our customers up to date and competitive in the collision repair industry.”

To contact Specialized Products Supply, call (303) 289-6223. For more information on Spanesi Americas, visit www.SPANESI.com.