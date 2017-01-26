Spanesi Americas Distributors Receive Awards and Recognition for 2016 Activities

Spanesi Americas recently recognized individual distributors for their 2016 contributions and accomplishments during its 2017 Kickoff Distributor Meeting at its North American Operations Center in Illinois this month.

Among those recognized, Steve Smith, owner of Automotive Collision Equipment of Florida, received the “Top Distributor of the Year” award for his activities in the southeastern states.

“We are extremely proud of Steve for his contributions and accomplishments during 2016 to the Spanesi organization,” said Timothy Morgan, managing director of Spanesi Americas. “Steve and his staff earned the Spanesi 2016 Top Distributor of the Year award for their sales and service accomplishments. In addition to earning the Top Sales award, he also was recognized for Top Sales during the 4th quarter, and Most Improved Distributor 2015-2016. All of those accomplishments gave him added recognition to be added to the ‘2016 Directors Club.'”

In addition to these awards, Smith won the contest for Top Sales during the 2016 year and, as the winner, was given a trip for two to Italy in 2017.

Additional awards handed out for 2016 were:

1st Quarter Sales Leader: Kevin Lombard, Lombard Equipment Inc., New England States

2nd Quarter Sales Leader: Stan Barlow, Alberta Booth Ltd., Alberta, Canada

3rd Quarter Sales Leader: John (JR) Robinson, JR Autospotter, Pacific Northwest

The “2016 Directors Club” award goes to those individuals and organizations who have met or exceeded the needs of their territories in 2016. Included in this category are:

Stan Barlow, Alberta Booth, Ltd.

Steve Smith, Automotive Collision Equipment of Florida

Anthony Iaboni, Collision 360 Ltd.

John (JR) Robinson, JR Autospotter

Tim Williams, Williams Collision Equipment

In the “Rookie of the Year” category, new distributor Anthony Iaboni of Collision 360 of Ontario Canada took home the award. Iaboni is also opening a regional training center to help continue his efforts.

Also during the event, Spanesi Americas recognized John (JR) Robinson with the “Employee Appreciation Award” for outstanding service to our industry as a Spanesi Americas employee from 2012-2016 before becoming a distributor.

“Once again, Spanesi Americas has exceeded the expectations of the Spanesi Group, and that is based on the actions of talented employees, distributors, and solid product offerings and support,” Morgan said. “2017 has started off great, and we feel our successes will continue for Spanesi Americas and the Spanesi Group globally. As I have stated before, we can only do that by continuing to have the best-of-the-best on the Spanesi team.”

To learn more about Spanesi Structural Benches, electronic measuring and filtering systems and other products, contact Spanesi at 224-SPANESI (772-6374) or www.spanesi.com.