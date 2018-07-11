Spanesi Americas Expands Training Team

Spanesi Americas, the makers of OEM-approved collision repair equipment, has announced the addition of Dan Dziuban as a technical trainer. Dziuban joins the Spanesi training team, which is tasked with creating curriculum and delivering all educational activities for Spanesi Americas’ customers, distributors and internal staff members across the United States and Canada.

“I’m excited to join the team of Spanesi Americas,” said Dziuban. “I’ve been looking forward to joining the team since I first used the Spanesi motorcycle lift in my repair facility. Spanesi builds excellent products, and I’m looking forward to providing training for Spanesi’s customers and distributors.”

Dziuban has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive and industrial coatings industry. Recently, he owned and operated his own automotive repair facility.

“With Spanesi Americas’ rapid sales growth over the past several years, we’ve recognized the need for us to bring on additional support personnel to support our ever-increasing group of customers,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Dan brings his many years of experience to Spanesi and strengthens a training team that has an astonishingly deep understanding of the collision repair industry, its challenges and educational needs.”

Spanesi customers are provided access to any number of training opportunities throughout the year in their facilities, distributor locations and in Spanesi America’s offices in Naperville, Ill.