Spanesi Americas Partners with NASCAR’s MB Motorsports

Spanesi Americas has partnered with MB Motorsports, the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Timothy Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, said he sees parallels between his company and the team.

“MB Motorsports has a long, long history of finding young talent and grooming them for their future in NASCAR,” Morgan said. “At Spanesi Americas, we have been involved with the Collision Repair Education Foundation since our inception, and myself for over 20 years, supporting collision repair, equipment and process to high schools and colleges.”

Naperville, Ill.-based Spanesi Americas specializes in supplying design, equipment and training for collision repair facilities. The company offers consulting, training and 3-D plans “through customized solutions and innovative processes.”

“Timothy is absolutely correct,” said team owner Mike Mittler. “Both our organizations are heavily involved in developing young talent, so we have that synergy going forward. In addition, the people who purchase and utilize their equipment are the same people that fill our grandstands and watch our races week in and week out.”

With the Collision Repair Education Foundation and Automotive Service Excellence scheduled to hold the third annual Cars, Careers & Celebrities Expo on Sept. 15 at Chicagoland Speedway, “there couldn’t be a better time to launch this partnership,” Morgan added. That night, MB Motorsports’ No. 63 Chevy Silverado will carry the Spanesi logo in the Chicagoland 225.