Spanesi Americas Taps B2B Automotive for Marketing Services

B2B Automotive, a Klamath Falls, Ore.-based marketing firm, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Spanesi Americas.

The agency will provide integrated marketing services to Spanesi’s distribution partners and end users in the United States and Canada.

B2B Automotive is a niche marketing agency that specializes in auto body and mechanical shops. The company builds websites, creates creative collateral and manages social media for more than 250 auto body and collision repair shops in the United States.

“The partnership with Spanesi Americas is mutually beneficial,” said Michelle Nelson, president of B2B Automotive. “With our knowledge of the industry, we will work with Spanesi Americas’ distributor network and business partners, promoting them to the best collision repair businesses in the industry.”

Naperville, Ill.-based Spanesi Americas builds and provides frame machines, spraybooths, prep areas, electronic measuring systems, straightening benches, lifts, welding machines, vacuum systems and additional equipment offerings to auto body repair businesses. With 26 distributors in the United States, Spanesi equipment is approved for use by OEMs including Audi, General Motors, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Tesla, Volkswagen and Volvo.

“There is a huge need for business owners within the collision repair industry to understand the power and the potential of marketing to their customers,” said Timothy Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi Americas. “B2B Automotive brings their years of collision industry experience background and a deeper understanding of our industry that will contribute to the future success of our distribution partners and collision repair business owners. We have witnessed B2B’s remarkable results with our customers in the past, and that made it an easy decision to partner with Michelle and her team.”