Spanesi to Hold Touch Training April 10-11

Spanesi Americas is holding a two-day Touch Training class on April 10-11 in Naperville, Ill.

The class, which is limited to 10 participants, provides the opportunity to learn from the professionals who install the Touch system across North America.

The class runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time on April 10 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11.

Attendees must have an active data subscription. Each shop can send a maximum of two participants.

Staybridge Suites Aurora/Naperville has provided Spanesi Touch Training participants with special room rates. The hotel is less than one mile from the Spanesi Training Center. The hotel provides breakfast, Spanesi provides lunch, and dinner is on your own.

To register, visit the Spanesi website.