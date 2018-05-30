Spanesi Sponsors Database Enhancement Gateway

Spanesi Americas has announced their new sponsorship of the Digital Enhancement Gateway (DEG).

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) is an initiative that was developed to help improve the quality and accuracy of collision repair estimates through proactive feedback from the collision repair industry and other “end-users” to the information providers (IPs) that supply the databases for the various estimating products.

“We have been looking at additional avenues to support organizations that are able to bring a positive and immediate impact to the collision repair industry,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi Americas. “The DEG provides services to our industry that bridge the information gap between collision repair facilities and information providers.”

The DEG provides collision repair facilities the ability to directly submit information to information providers in order to facilitate review of published repair procedure labor times.

“The DEG is one of the most under-utilized services available to collision repair facilities and their staff,” said Morgan. “We speak with owners and technicians every day that need this service. We are excited to help bring this organization service to our industry.”

Added Danny Gredinberg, website administrator of the DEG, “Spanesi is a true 360-degree solution for the collision industry, through providing collision repair equipment solutions, but also supporting a resource available to our industry. DEG users have the ability to help fix omitted and inaccurate information found in the collision repair estimating programs through the submission of inquiries through the DEG website. Collision repair facilities can also utilize the database to verify and document operations that are needing to be performed, through a confirmation process directly with the information provider.”

As cars evolve with new materials and technology, so must the tools and equipment to repair the vehicles as well. DEG helps end-users gain clarification surrounding the repair process and supports properly documented repair plans that may require advanced repair methods utilized today. With continued industry partnerships and sponsorships, the DEG is positioned to continue and contribute to the success of the collision industry as a whole.