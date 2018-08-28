Spectra Premium Acquires Swedish Fuel Systems Facilities

Spectra Premium has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Swedish company TechROi Fuel Systems AB, a leader in the design and engineering of stainless steel fuel tanks as well as related components for vehicle manufacturers.

“We are very pleased with this transaction, which is another key milestone in our commitment to the globalization of our OEM operations and follows on our expansion into Asia through our operations in China,” said Jacques Mombleau, president and CEO of Spectra Premium. “With this acquisition, Spectra Premium will be positioned to truly service any OEM customer globally through North American, European and Chinese operations, and will gain significant access to the European OEM market. Tommy Christensen and TechROi AB are well known in Europe’s automotive industry, and we look forward to having them as our partner.”

Spectra Premium is a North American leader in the design, engineering, development and manufacturing of automotive fuel systems for OEMs, notably for plug-in hybrid vehicles. TechROi Fuel Systems’ engineering center, fuel testing lab and administrative offices are based in Trollhättan, Sweden, and its plant located in Bengtsfors, Sweden, manufactures stainless steel fuel tanks for hybrid vehicles.

“I wish to thank FourierTransform (a subsidiary of SamInvest, owned by the Swedish government) and the outgoing shareholders for their support of the TechROi Fuel Systems team over the years,” said Tommy Christensen, founder of TechROi Fuel Systems and shareholder of TechROi AB. “We look forward to working with our new partner Spectra Premium which, with their deep expertise in the engineering and manufacturing of fuel systems, will allow TechROi Fuel Systems to reach its full potential.”

TechROi Fuel System’s state-of-the-art testing laboratory will provide Spectra Premium and its customers in-house access to a full range of testing capabilities.