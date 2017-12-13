Spectra Premium Heater Cores Maximize Efficient Heat Transfer

Heater-core replacement is time-consuming and labor-intensive. Avoid doing the same work twice by choosing high-quality heater cores.

Spectra Premium heater cores undergo a strict quality-control and validation process: Each unit is leak-tested to ensure a high-quality final product.

The heater cores maximize efficient heat transfer with their high-density fin count and optimal tube pitch spacing. To provide an easy and faster installation, all units are fit-tested and include variable pipe positioning to accommodate the restrained casing fit, according to Spectra Premium.

The fully brazed aluminum design is available for more than 95 percent of the aftermarket demand and comes with a one-year warranty.