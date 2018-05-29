Spectra Premium High-Performance Radiator Marks First NASCAR Pinty’s Series Victory

Jason Stahl has 23 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 11 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

When Louis-Philippe Dumoulin drove his No. 47 Weathertech Canada/Groupe Bellemare car to victory lane last Sunday at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, it also marked the first win for the Spectra Premium high-performance radiator in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“A little more than a year after the first testing sessions, our racing radiator development program has come full circle,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, Aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “Since Dumoulin Competition participated in the development of our racing radiator and was its first adopter, we are proud that one of the Dumoulin brothers brought our radiator on the first step of the podium. Congratulations to Louis-Philippe and the No. 47 Weathertech Canada/Groupe Bellemare team for this well-deserved win, and to the Dumoulin Competition and Spectra Premium teams for all your efforts toward reaching this milestone.”

To this day, professional racers no. 04 Jean-Francois Dumoulin, no. 47 Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and no. 18 Alex Tagliani continue to utilize Spectra Premium high-performance radiators in the top Canadian stock-car series. No. 25 Larry Jackson recently joined their ranks.

“This moment will stay on in every WeatherTech Canada/Groupe Bellemare team member’s memory: winning the first race of the 2018 season, what is more, earning this victory with the Spectra Premium high-performance radiator,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. “I didn’t have to constantly check my temperature gauge, confident in the radiator’s reliability and performance, which left me more time and attention to focus on my driving and competitors. Even in the lead group, the water temperature remained in its optimal bracket, which allowed my engine to give its best. Furthermore, the cooling efficiency gave us a competitive advantage by allowing us to reduce the front grille air intake. At the same time, my team appreciates the Spectra Premium radiator’s construction, which is easy to install, to connect and facilitates the air flow. I assure you that we are all very proud of this first victory with the Spectra Premium radiator and that we will all continue to give our best to earn podiums and victories during the season.”

In spring 2017, brand ambassador Jean-François Dumoulin, working with the Dumoulin and Spectra Premium teams, performed the first tests of the then-new Spectra Premium high-performance radiator in Sebring, Fla. By the end of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s series season, Dumoulin Competition had accumulated 11 top-5 and 20 top-10 finishes with the Spectra Premium high-performance radiators.

Engineered and manufactured in Canada, Spectra Premium all-aluminum high-performance radiators have an optimally-balanced thickness to minimize weight, durable heavy gauge tubes and universal anchor points, inlet ports and integrated fan brackets in order to meet the competitive requirements of this high-level racing environment. Two models of the Spectra Premium RR-series radiators are also available for the stock-car APC series in Ontario.

In addition to its capacity as a performance radiator manufacturer, Spectra Premium is also actively involved in the NASCAR Pinty’s series with its driver development program, including brand ambassador Jean-François Dumoulin and racecar driver Alex Tagliani. The company also supports the series with the new Spectra Premium Best Overtaker Award that rewards the driver with the most position gained during a race.