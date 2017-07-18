Spectra Premium Industries Becomes First Radiator Supplier to Join CAPA Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced that Spectra Premium Industries, a Québec-based manufacturer and distributor of radiators and other automotive parts, has joined the CAPA program as a full participant to certify its parts to the CAPA 601 Radiator Standard.

Spectra Premium produces and distributes more than 1,500 different radiators worldwide.

The CAPA 601 Radiator Standard includes requirements for performance testing, material composition, dimensions, appearance, function, construction and retaining features, and fit. A key element in the CAPA 601 testing procedure is confirming that the radiator will perform the same as the car-company-brand radiator over time.

“By choosing to pursue CAPA certification, Spectra Premium further demonstrates its commitment to providing the highest-quality radiators to the international market,” said Debbie Klouser, CAPA director of operations.

Participating in quality initiatives such as CAPA 601 certification “has always been a main driver of our ongoing commitment to providing the aftermarket with the highest level of quality parts,” said Jason Best, senior vice president aftermarket at Spectra Premium. “We are extremely honored to be awarded this first-in-the-market certification for the radiator category and thus better-equipping our customers to support the needs of the collision market through a rigorous quality certification process.”