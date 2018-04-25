Body Shop Business
Spectra Premium Mobile Application Wins Bronze at ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

Spectra Premium Industries recently received the Silver Medal for its mobile application at the 2018 Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

The ACPN Content Excellence Awards recognize the best examples of mobile cataloging application in the vehicle aftermarket. Each year, winners are chosen from dozens of entries and recognized at the annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference. ACPN Committee members select the best-in-class winners.

Mobile applications catalogs are evaluated on criteria such as design, navigation, use of technology, innovation, interactivity and quality of content.

“Receiving an award from the ACPN for the second consecutive year testifies to the hard work and dedication by the Spectra Premium team to provide the best digital content on mobile devices,” said Collin Francis, global director – strategic marketing at Spectra Premium. “We are very proud of this app and all of its industry-leading features such as the VIN, plate and part numbers scan capabilities. In addition to these existing features, we plan to improve upon our application later this year in order to further enhance the user experience.”

To download the Spectra Premium mobile app, visit the Apple app store or Google Play store.

“Spectra Premium remains committed to offering its customers and consumers with cutting-edge, industry-leading resources powered by the latest technology,” the company said in a news release.

