Spectra Premium Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Spectra Premium has announced the appointment of Collin Francis to vice president of sales and marketing, aftermarket USA and Europe.

Under this new role, Francis will be responsible for leading all sales and marketing efforts within the USA, European and Latin American operations while continuing to manage global marketing efforts.

“For close to 30 years, customer service and client relationships have been the mainstay focus of Spectra Premium across all divisions and departments,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium. “The promotion of Collin Francis to vice president of sales and marketing, aftermarket USA and Europe, is consistent with that focus and aligns with our culture to encourage promotion from within. I take the opportunity to wish Collin great success in his new responsibilities.”

Francis brings to this role eight years of service with Spectra Premium, having managed teams in category management, product development, parts information management and most recently leading global marketing efforts in his capacity as global director – strategic marketing.