Body Shop Business
News/executive
ago

Spectra Premium Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Certified Collision Group Adds 35 New Locations, Various Executives in Q3

American Honda Honors CCC with Premier Partner Award

Ford Utilizes MyPriceLink in Effort to Modernize Delivery of OE Parts Pricing

Polyvance Introduces 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf

AAA Researches Vehicle Owners’ Experiences, Understanding of ADAS

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

PPG Launches Structural Blue Training Video

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

Spectra Premium has announced the appointment of Collin Francis to vice president of sales and marketing, aftermarket USA and Europe.

Under this new role, Francis will be responsible for leading all sales and marketing efforts within the USA, European and Latin American operations while continuing to manage global marketing efforts.

“For close to 30 years, customer service and client relationships have been the mainstay focus of Spectra Premium across all divisions and departments,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium. “The promotion of Collin Francis to vice president of sales and marketing, aftermarket USA and Europe, is consistent with that focus and aligns with our culture to encourage promotion from within. I take the opportunity to wish Collin great success in his new responsibilities.”

Francis brings to this role eight years of service with Spectra Premium, having managed teams in category management, product development, parts information management and most recently leading global marketing efforts in his capacity as global director – strategic marketing.

Show Full Article