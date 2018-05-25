Spectra Premium Partners with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Spectra Premium said it will join Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) for the remainder of the 2018 racing season, beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race.

Spectra Premium will adorn Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 Toyota Camry, driven this weekend by Parker Kligerman, for the first time on the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

“Following last year’s partnership, we were eager for the opportunity to team up again with GBR, this time in NASCAR’s premier series,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “For Spectra Premium, this participation represents an exciting and significant progression in our motorsports program.”

GBR, owned by Ontario native Marty Gaunt, has competed in five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Prior to its first Cup race in Daytona in 2017, the team participated in the Camping World Truck Series, K&N Pro Series and Canada’s Pinty’s Series.

“We are pleased to partner with Spectra Premium for the remainder of this year,” said Gaunt. “We fielded a successful entry together last year at CTMP in Ontario and appreciate extending this partnership.”

Spectra Premium previously sponsored two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including GBR’s No. 96 Castrol Edge Toyota Tundra with driver DJ Kennington last September at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race.

Spectra Premium is deeply involved in Canadian stock car racing with high-performance radiators engineered and manufactured in North America. These racing radiators are currently used in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the APC Series in Ontario, Canada.

The race will air live at 6 p.m. Eastern on May 27 on Fox.