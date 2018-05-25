Body Shop Business
Marketing/Spectra Premium
ago

Spectra Premium Partners with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Consumer Groups Ask Feds to Launch Probe into Tesla’s Autopilot

Spectra Premium Partners with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Women’s Industry Network Elects Board Leadership for 2018-2019

Service King Opens 38th Collision Repair Facility in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

NTSB: Automated Emergency Braking Wasn’t Enabled Prior to Uber Crash that Killed Pedestrian

Ford to Stop Selling Sedans in North America by 2020

Tesla Sees ‘Substantial Revenue-Generating Opportunities’ in Company-Owned Auto Body Shops Set to Open this Year

BMW Opens Certified Collision Repair Network to Independent Auto Body Shops

Houston Contractor Burned by Buying Flood-Damaged Pickup Truck Thought He’d Found a Good Deal

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Reports Strong First Quarter, Sees ‘Intensifying’ Opportunity for More Consolidation in Auto Body Industry

Spectra Premium said it will join Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) for the remainder of the 2018 racing season, beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race.

Spectra Premium will adorn Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 Toyota Camry, driven this weekend by Parker Kligerman, for the first time on the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

“Following last year’s partnership, we were eager for the opportunity to team up again with GBR, this time in NASCAR’s premier series,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “For Spectra Premium, this participation represents an exciting and significant progression in our motorsports program.”

GBR, owned by Ontario native Marty Gaunt, has competed in five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Prior to its first Cup race in Daytona in 2017, the team participated in the Camping World Truck Series, K&N Pro Series and Canada’s Pinty’s Series.

“We are pleased to partner with Spectra Premium for the remainder of this year,” said Gaunt. “We fielded a successful entry together last year at CTMP in Ontario and appreciate extending this partnership.”

Spectra Premium previously sponsored two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including GBR’s No. 96 Castrol Edge Toyota Tundra with driver DJ Kennington last September at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race.

Spectra Premium is deeply involved in Canadian stock car racing with high-performance radiators engineered and manufactured in North America. These racing radiators are currently used in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the APC Series in Ontario, Canada.

The race will air live at 6 p.m. Eastern on May 27 on Fox.