Spectra Premium Releases 180 New Parts

Spectra Premium has introduced 180 new parts across several heating and cooling, fuel and undercar, and engine management products. This release features 43 first-to-market SKUs spread across a number of product lines.

Spectra Premium, the only CAPA-certified radiator manufacturer, has released 11 first-to-market CAPA-certified radiators, which count among the most common collision replacement parts for domestic and import models. These new parts fit on close to six million active vehicles in the U.S.

All the released Spectra Premium CAPA-certified radiators were produced in North America at the Laval, Canada plant, the same factory that received the first CAPA radiator facility certification in June 2017.

“From the beginning of this year, Spectra Premium has been steadily releasing CAPA-certified radiators, which now cover almost 30 million vehicles on the road in North America today,” said Eric Renaud, corporate category director of aftermarket at Spectra Premium. “Across all our categories, we are putting product development to the forefront in order to launch first-to-market parts and continue to provide solid coverage.”

Also in the heating and cooling category, the company released 34 new cooling fan assemblies, including eight first-to-market parts as well as 26 new dual radiator and condenser fan assemblies (seven first-to-market parts). Spectra Premium cooling fan assemblies benefit from four layers of protection against over-voltage, overloading, short-circuits and high temperature.

The new release includes several new fuel delivery parts such as three first-to-market fuel tank straps and 13 new fuel pump module assemblies, including four first-to-market parts for many domestic and imported vehicle applications. Every fuel module unit is reliability-tested for voltage, amperage, resistance, pressure and volume.

Spectra Premium continues to develop its emission control component product lines with the addition of two diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) heaters for Volkswagen and Chevrolet applications. These DEF heaters feature a precisely calibrated heater and temperature sensor to ensure the DEF does not freeze during normal vehicle operation.

In the engine management category, Spectra Premium introduced 28 new variable valve solenoids (one first-to-market part) machined to precision tolerances in order to prevent leakage, wear and seizing, as well as eight new ignition coils (three first-to-market parts).