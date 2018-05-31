Spectra Premium Releases Several New CAPA-Certified Radiators in Major May Product Release

Spectra Premium has introduced 307 news parts in its May product release, featuring 109 first-to-market SKUs across several heating and cooling, fuel and undercar, and engine management product lines.

Spectra Premium, the only CAPA-certified radiator manufacturer, has released several first-to-market CAPA-certified radiators this month counting among the most common collision replacement parts including many applications for popular Ford and Chevrolet models. Their CAPA-certified radiator offering currently covers more than 20 parts for more than 20 million vehicles in operation in North America.

All the released Spectra Premium CAPA-certified radiators were produced in North America at the Laval, Canada plant, the same factory which received the first CAPA facility certification in June 2017.

“We are thrilled with this important new parts release and with the ongoing success of our CAPA certification program,” said Eric Renaud, corporate category director – Cooling Systems at Spectra Premium . “ Spectra Premium will continue releasing new SKUs throughout the year to continue providing a significant coverage of the collision radiator replacement market with certified quality parts.”

On the heavy-duty side of heating and cooling, the company released three new aluminum industrial complete radiators for several international and school bus applications, as well as three new industrial heater cores, including two first-to-market models. Spectra Premium HD Radiators feature stress relief cuts and clevis pins to durability and strength.

The new release includes several new fuel delivery parts such as 27 fuel modules (11 first-to-market), 24 filler neck hoses (12 first-to-market) and 16 sending units (8 first-to-market) for many domestic and imported vehicle applications.

The engine management selection significantly grew, notably with a major 42-part increase for the fuel injection throttle body assembly product line, including 25 first-to-market parts, as well as 23 additional variable valve timing sprockets, 20 variable valve timing solenoids and 14 new ignition coils. Finally, the undercar offering now counts 16 new Oil Pans, all first-to-market.