Body Shop Business
Marketing/Spectra Premium
ago

Spectra Premium to Sponsor NASCAR Driver Alex Tagliani for Two Additional Seasons

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

VIDEO: OE Parts and Collision Avoidance Systems, Presented by Kia

Spectra Premium to Sponsor NASCAR Driver Alex Tagliani for Two Additional Seasons

Federal Trade Commission Puts Hyundai on Notice for Possible Magnuson Moss Warranty Act Violations

BASF Named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for 13th Time

Equipment and Tool Institute Announces 2018-2019 New Officers and Directors

Ford to Stop Selling Sedans in North America by 2020

Ringbrothers Take a Stand Against Counterfeiters of Automotive Parts

CARSTAR Opens More than 30 New Stores in First Quarter

Tesla Sees ‘Substantial Revenue-Generating Opportunities’ in Company-Owned Auto Body Shops Set to Open this Year

ProCare Automotive & Collision Acquires AMM Collision in Texas

Spectra Premium will continue to sponsor professional racecar driver Alexandre Tagliani for the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Pinty’s Series seasons.

The company announced the contract renewal at the Salon Auto-Sport in Quebec City at the unveiling of Tagliani’s new car livery and new major racing partner, RONA, in front of journalists and motorsports enthusiasts.

Spectra Premium will adorn the new No. 18 car, along with other sponsors such as local home improvement company RONA, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (under the EpiPen brand), restaurant chain St-Hubert and automotive startup Boostmi. The new racecar is based on the Chevrolet Camaro stock car model, which makes its first appearance in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“Spectra Premium is proud to extend its partnership with the talented racecar driver Alex Tagliani for the next two years,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “Accordingly, he will continue using the Spectra Premium high-performance racing radiator and contribute to its evolution. We wish him an excellent season in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.”

Spectra Premium sponsored Tagliani for the first time in the 2017 season, during which he won the iconic GP3R event at Trois-Rivieres and accumulated five top-5 finishes and 10 top-10 finishes in the 13-race championship.

Quebec native Tagliani will continue using the Spectra Premium high-performance racing radiator developed and manufactured to his specifications in Canada at Spectra’s Laval facility. Spectra Premium all-aluminum racing radiators have optimally balanced thickness to minimize weight, durable heavy-gauge tubes and universal anchor points, inlet ports and integrated fan brackets in order to meet the competitive requirements of this high-level racing environment, according to the company.

Show Full Article