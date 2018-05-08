Spectra Premium to Sponsor NASCAR Driver Alex Tagliani for Two Additional Seasons

Spectra Premium will continue to sponsor professional racecar driver Alexandre Tagliani for the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Pinty’s Series seasons.

The company announced the contract renewal at the Salon Auto-Sport in Quebec City at the unveiling of Tagliani’s new car livery and new major racing partner, RONA, in front of journalists and motorsports enthusiasts.

Spectra Premium will adorn the new No. 18 car, along with other sponsors such as local home improvement company RONA, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (under the EpiPen brand), restaurant chain St-Hubert and automotive startup Boostmi. The new racecar is based on the Chevrolet Camaro stock car model, which makes its first appearance in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“Spectra Premium is proud to extend its partnership with the talented racecar driver Alex Tagliani for the next two years,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium Industries. “Accordingly, he will continue using the Spectra Premium high-performance racing radiator and contribute to its evolution. We wish him an excellent season in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.”

Spectra Premium sponsored Tagliani for the first time in the 2017 season, during which he won the iconic GP3R event at Trois-Rivieres and accumulated five top-5 finishes and 10 top-10 finishes in the 13-race championship.

Quebec native Tagliani will continue using the Spectra Premium high-performance racing radiator developed and manufactured to his specifications in Canada at Spectra’s Laval facility. Spectra Premium all-aluminum racing radiators have optimally balanced thickness to minimize weight, durable heavy-gauge tubes and universal anchor points, inlet ports and integrated fan brackets in order to meet the competitive requirements of this high-level racing environment, according to the company.