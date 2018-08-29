Spectra Premium’s Aftermarket Division Announces Organizational Changes

Spectra Premium’s Aftermarket Division has announced some significant changes with the appointment of Martin Brazeau as vice president, aftermarket product, Eric Renaud as corporate director, category management aftermarket, and Aaron Athey as corporate director, product development aftermarket. Spectra Premium states that these changes will further improve its aftermarket product development process and category management capabilities.

“In the continued effort to streamline the product development and category management teams, we implemented this structural change,” said Jason Best, senior vice president, aftermarket, Spectra Premium. “The new aftermarket product team’s mandate will be to focus on future growth by maximizing first-to-market product releases and continue to provide industry-leading category management insight. On behalf of the entire management team, I wish each individual success in their new roles.”

Martin Brazeau, formerly occupying the role of vice president of Asian operations, will make the transition into the role of vice president, aftermarket product. In this role, Brazeau will assume the responsibility of directing the category management, product development, project management, quality control and aftermarket engineering teams in both Asia and North America.

Renaud and Athey both saw their respective roles expand. Renaud’s new role as corporate director, category management aftermarket, will now encompass all product categories falling under the purview of the Aftermarket Division, while Aaron Athey, in his new capacity of corporate director, product development aftermarket, will take charge of the development process across all product lines. Both corporate directors will now report to the newly appointed vice president aftermarket product.