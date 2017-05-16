Body Shop Business
Spray Finishing Technology Workshop Coming to Owens Community College in Toledo

Finishing Brands and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop.

The three-day intensive training program is scheduled for Sept. 13-15 in Toledo, Ohio.

Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Two continuing education units are awarded.

Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution.

Topics for the workshop include:

  • Equipment types and selection
  • Equipment setup, operation and maintenance
  • Surface preparation and defect analysis
  • Material selection
  • Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at (800) 466-9367, ext.7320, or [email protected].

 

