Spray Finishing Technology Workshop Coming to Owens Community College in Toledo

Finishing Brands and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop.

The three-day intensive training program is scheduled for Sept. 13-15 in Toledo, Ohio.

Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Two continuing education units are awarded.

Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution.

Topics for the workshop include:

Equipment types and selection

Equipment setup, operation and maintenance

Surface preparation and defect analysis

Material selection

Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at (800) 466-9367, ext.7320, or [email protected].