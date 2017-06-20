Body Shop Business
Spray Finishing Technology Workshop to be Held Nov. 1-3 in Toledo, Ohio

Finishing Brands, a Carlisle Co.: Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop. This three-day intensive training program is scheduled for Nov. 1-3, 2017 in Toledo, Ohio. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Two continuing education (CE) units are awarded. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshop include:

  • Equipment types and selection
  • Equipment set-up, operation and maintenance
  • Surface preparation and defect analysis
  • Material selection
  • Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at (800) 466-9367, ext.7320 or [email protected]. Information is also available by clicking here.

