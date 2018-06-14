Body Shop Business
Spray Finishing Workshops Announced in Ohio

Owens Community College has teamed up with Finishing Brands, Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, and BGK to present Spray Finishing Technology Workshops.  These three-day intensive training programs are scheduled for: November 7-9, 2018 in Toledo, Ohio.  Classes meet from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions.  Two Continuing Education Units are awarded.  Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor, or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution.  Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshop include:

  • Equipment types and selection
  • Equipment set-up, operation, and maintenance
  • Surface preparation and defect analysis
  • Material selection
  • Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, toll-free by phone at: 800-466-9367, ext.7320, or by e-mail at:  [email protected] Information is also available online at: https://www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/spray2018-brochure.pdf

