Star Tribune Names Malco Products, SBC, a 2018 Top Workplace

Malco Products, SBC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, American-made tools for professional use, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected was published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 24.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 27-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 71,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“We are grateful to our employee owners and the Star Tribune for this recognition,” said Mardon Quandt, Malco president and CEO. “To be named a Top Workplace in the state of Minnesota is testimony to our employee-ownership culture, and our commitment to creating a safe, healthy and engaging work environment for Malco employees.”

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, formerly WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,400 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

“The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota,” said Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith. “My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

Malco is an employee-owned Specific Benefit Corporation in the state of Minnesota with nearly 70 years of history in the tool manufacturing industry. Malco was also recently recognized with a 2018 Governor’s Safety Award by the Minnesota Safety Council for its commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for its employee-owners.